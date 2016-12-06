Nation, Current Affairs

‘Still treasure the red saree she gifted me’: Women leaders remember Jaya

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 6, 2016, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 7:32 pm IST
“She was one of those politicians who had seen ups and downs in politics but she never bent down.”
Jayalalithaa was fondly known as 'amma'. (Photo: PTI)
 Jayalalithaa was fondly known as 'amma'. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/New Delhi: Women leaders across the country offered condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu over the demise of chief minister Jayalalithaa and hailed her as a champion for women, while also recalling some fond memories.

She was godmother for women of Tamil Nadu - Mehbooba Mufti

"In our political regime, her death is a loss for the nation because was not only a compassionate person but very brave, a daredevil and also a very cosmopolitan. People of a particular religion were not connected but all the religions; especially she was a god mother for the women of her state," Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said.

She further said Jayalalithaa is an eminent personality and the most learned leader of the nation.

"The whole country is mourning. People lovingly called her ' Amma'. She was the people's chief minister. I offer my condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu because they have suffered losses and I pray she goes to heaven." Mufti added.

She was a bold, efficient and charismatic leader - Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Jayalalithaa was a “Popular, strong, bold, efficient, people-friendly and charismatic leader".

“Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked and saddened. I humbly urge the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK to face this big loss with courage and greatness. May she Rest in Peace,” she tweeted in English and Tamil.

I still treasure the red saree she gifted me - Nejma Heptullah

“She was already a top-notch actress and a political star when she became a member of the Rajya Sabha when I was its Deputy Chairman. I still remember her maiden speech made on the floor of the House. She spoke for 45 minutes at once in impeccable English, and not even once did she look at the piece of paper she was holding, which was apparently notes for her speech. I was very impressed with her speech and we became good friends from then,” said Nejma Heptullah, Manipur Governor and Former Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

“Many years later when I met Jayalalithaa ji at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, she was still the same. She presented me a red saree and I still have it with me. I consider it as a treasure and I am very proud to have known her. She was one of those politicians who had seen ups and downs in politics but she never bent down; she always held her head high and she was always clear in what she wanted to do,” she recalled.

She was a lady of few words - Sheila Dikshit

“I have always had fond regards for Jayalalithaa ji and I still cherish the memories of our friendship. Jayalalithaa ji and I were great friends beyond politics. I have great pride in admitting that I had watched Hindi films of Jayalalithaa ji and several welfare programmees and schemes of hers that benefited the poor had been replicated in Delhi (when she was the Chief Minister from 1998-2013). May god rest her soul,” Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister said.

“Our friendship was not political, but personal. Whenever I met her she always exuded the same warmth; she was a lady of few words but the warmth came through her smile. I had met her several times and congratulated whenever she came to power and she had always reciprocated it by calling me whenever I achieved something in life. She was a great soul and I would miss her forever.”

Tags: jaya death, jayalalithaa, women leaders, amma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

