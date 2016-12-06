Public viewing of Jayalalithaa’s body at Rajaji Hall

AIADMK members pray for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s body will be taken to the Rajaji Hall at the sprawling Omandurar Estate on the arterial Anna Salai on Tuesday morning for public viewing.

The body of Ms Jayalalithaa was taken to her ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence in Poes Garden from where it will be taken to Rajaji Hall. Details of the public viewing are not yet clear and an announcement about her cremation was not available till the time of going to press.

It may be recalled that the bodies of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and her mentor M G Ramachandran were kept at the same venue for public viewing.

Senior officials, including PWD Secretary S K Prabhakar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthickeyan, inspected the Rajaji Hall to review the arrangements to be made for keeping the body for public viewing.

The Rajaji Hall has been cleaned and spruced since millions of people are expected to converge there to have a last glimpse at the body of their leader.