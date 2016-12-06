Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya's last 3 months; hope, grief, despair

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2016, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 1:00 am IST
Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.
J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: With rumours of her death abounding more than once in the last three months, J Jayalalithaa’s health was a matter of much speculation in both conventional and social media.

While much of this could be credited to the staunch secrecy with which her health status was guarded, the ones who bore the brunt were the people of Tamil Nadu.

Despite constant health updates, the rumours surrounding the late AIADMK supremo’s health only got stronger, with the party, government and the state police forming massive machinery to quell unfounded reports.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, and was later treated for infection and respiratory problems.

Dubious audio clips, and statements attributed to anonymous staffs from her ‘medical team’ did nothing but swell the tension that had already gripped the state with regards to her health status. So much so that over 50 cases were registered in this connection and over eight people detained.

This only resulted in a passionate outburst of prayers, grief and despair, with reports of many ‘worshippers’ succumbing to shock.

From eating ‘mansoru’ to endless recitations of ‘Kala Bhairva Mantra’ to offering shocking sums of money to religious institutions, many resorted to various rituals to help their ailing leader.

Sitting cramped in makeshift tents outside the Apollo hospital, reports revealed the gruelling daily rituals of recitations and special poojas conducted by sweaty, vermillion smeared followers for Jayalalithaa’s recovery.

The sleepless nights and the killing suspense, worsened by the tense faces of party leadership scooting in and out of the Hospital, only made matters worse. 

But while the party workers and followers were pushed to seek divine intervention with prayers and rituals, the extreme centralisation of the party meant that without ‘Amma’ the party was left without any decisive ‘second-rung’ to run Tamil Nadu, noted a national daily in its editorial. The editorial piece cited O Panneerselvam’s tenure as acting Chief Minister in 2014 as an example, pointing out that no major decisions were taken during this period.

All hell broke loose once again on December 5, when the national media announced the chief minister’s death without waiting for the official confirmation form the party or the Hospital. The hospital authorities were forced to rush out to calm the mob outside the hospital, which had by then turned violent. The angry crowd jostled against the police and paramilitary forces, pelting stones and expressed their angst by resorting to violence. The officials from the hospital were forced to come out and re-affirm that Jayalalithaa was still alive and breathing, leaving people of the state reeling with confusion.

Even the party members of AIADMK were caught off guard. The party flag was flown at half-mast, and was later flown to full mast.

The lack of clarity regarding her health status was removed with the announcement of the leader’s death on ………………. only to be replaced soon with grief and despair, plunging the state into mourning.

With political instability, suspense and rumour mills working overtime, the last three months have indeed been a rough ride for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tags: jayalalithaa, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

From parades to skiing, people dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Misbah raises funds for fan's medical treatment

Misbah had decided to bear half the expenses of his fan's medical treatment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baby's first flight: US woman gives birth while on airplane

Flight 556 was on its way from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday when a woman went into labour. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

'Fawad Khan sexiest man in India': Parineeti Chopra takes dig at Karan Johar

The actress appeared on Koffee with Karan with Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Virender Sehwag wants Shikhar Dhawan to do naagin dance

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 31 on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Experts suggest celebrity lookalike sex robots might soon hit markets

The designing part will only require a photo and 3D printer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tanmay Bhat shares his journey from being fat shamed to success as a comedian

I gave up trying to become a marine engineer and focussed on my biggest passion — comedy (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 victories that proved Jaya was Tamil Nadu’s supreme leader

A supporter of India's Tamil Nadu state Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa displays her photograph at their party office in Mumbai, India (Photo: AP)

'Puratchi Thalaivi' Jayalalithaa passes away

Supporters of Indian southern state of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa hold her photograph as they pray for her health at a temple in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

No law and order problem in Tamil Nadu: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee forms committee to prevent child trafficking

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

No decision yet on revoking most favoured nation status to Pak: govt

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham