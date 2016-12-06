Jaya's last 3 months; hope, grief, despair

Chennai: With rumours of her death abounding more than once in the last three months, J Jayalalithaa’s health was a matter of much speculation in both conventional and social media.

While much of this could be credited to the staunch secrecy with which her health status was guarded, the ones who bore the brunt were the people of Tamil Nadu.

Despite constant health updates, the rumours surrounding the late AIADMK supremo’s health only got stronger, with the party, government and the state police forming massive machinery to quell unfounded reports.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, and was later treated for infection and respiratory problems.

Dubious audio clips, and statements attributed to anonymous staffs from her ‘medical team’ did nothing but swell the tension that had already gripped the state with regards to her health status. So much so that over 50 cases were registered in this connection and over eight people detained.

This only resulted in a passionate outburst of prayers, grief and despair, with reports of many ‘worshippers’ succumbing to shock.

From eating ‘mansoru’ to endless recitations of ‘Kala Bhairva Mantra’ to offering shocking sums of money to religious institutions, many resorted to various rituals to help their ailing leader.

Sitting cramped in makeshift tents outside the Apollo hospital, reports revealed the gruelling daily rituals of recitations and special poojas conducted by sweaty, vermillion smeared followers for Jayalalithaa’s recovery.

The sleepless nights and the killing suspense, worsened by the tense faces of party leadership scooting in and out of the Hospital, only made matters worse.

But while the party workers and followers were pushed to seek divine intervention with prayers and rituals, the extreme centralisation of the party meant that without ‘Amma’ the party was left without any decisive ‘second-rung’ to run Tamil Nadu, noted a national daily in its editorial. The editorial piece cited O Panneerselvam’s tenure as acting Chief Minister in 2014 as an example, pointing out that no major decisions were taken during this period.

All hell broke loose once again on December 5, when the national media announced the chief minister’s death without waiting for the official confirmation form the party or the Hospital. The hospital authorities were forced to rush out to calm the mob outside the hospital, which had by then turned violent. The angry crowd jostled against the police and paramilitary forces, pelting stones and expressed their angst by resorting to violence. The officials from the hospital were forced to come out and re-affirm that Jayalalithaa was still alive and breathing, leaving people of the state reeling with confusion.

Even the party members of AIADMK were caught off guard. The party flag was flown at half-mast, and was later flown to full mast.

The lack of clarity regarding her health status was removed with the announcement of the leader’s death on ………………. only to be replaced soon with grief and despair, plunging the state into mourning.

With political instability, suspense and rumour mills working overtime, the last three months have indeed been a rough ride for the people of Tamil Nadu.