Jaya’s confidante, close aide Sasikala Natarajan performs last rites

V Sasikala, the close aide of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa near her mortal remains. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s beloved leader J Jayalalithaa was laid to rest next to her mentor and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) M.G. Ramachandran at Marina beach.

Her party AIADMK had decided she would not be cremated and buried, just like MGR and close aide Sasikala Natarajan performed her last rites at the MGR memorial. Natarajan, who had always been by Jaya's side, was seen strewing flower petals on her body, along with priests.

Sasikala Natarajan performs last rites of Jaya. (Photo: Videograb)

Thousands were gathered to witness the final passage of the four-time chief minister. Top leaders from the state and nation, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the leader, before the casket carrying Jaya’s body was finally buried.

Helicopters had been deployed by the Tamil Nadu Government at the area to conduct aerial surveillance. On the ground, there was heavy presence of personnel from the Rapid Action Force, the army, as well as the Tamil Nadu Police.

Jayalalithaa was accorded a state funeral and will be honoured with a gun salute at the time of her burial.

Thousands came out on the streets to pay their last respects and have a last glimpse of their leader popularly known as Amma.

Jayalalithaa died of a massive cardiac arrest late last evening, after being hospitalised for almost 75 days.