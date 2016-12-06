Jayalalithaa has left huge void, says Narendra Modi

CHENNAI: Galaxy of political leaders, including President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday night condoled the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, saying the nation has lost an icon “who was loved and admired by millions” and her death has left a “huge void” in Indian politics.

In messages issued immediately after Ms Jayalalithaa’s death was announced, Mr Mukherjee recalled his days in Rajya Sabha when the Chief Minister was a member of the House and said she “was progressive in her thought and pro-active in pursuing the issues that were close to her heart, such as the empowerment of women and welfare of children.”

“In her passing away, the nation has lost an icon who was loved and admired by millions. Her contribution to the progress and development of Tamil Nadu will be long remembered,” Mr Mukherjee said.

Mr Modi, who shared excellent rapport with Ms Jayalalithaa, said her demise has left a “huge void in Indian politics.”

“Jayalalithaa ji’s connect with citizens, concern for welfare of the poor, the women & marginalized will always be a source of inspiration. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief,” the PM tweeted.

“May the Almighty grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude. I will always cherish the innumerable occasions when I had the opportunity to interact with Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul rest in peace,” Mr Modi said.

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi said Ms Jayalalithaa lived her “entire life with the same indomitable courage with which she battled her last illness.”

“The Congress Party, my family and I personally, share the grief and pain of the people of Tamil Nadu and her devoted supporters in the AIADMK who have lost their beloved Amma. She was a towering figure in our national and political life,” the Congress President said.

Her son and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the nation lost a great leader today. “Women, farmers, fishermen and the marginalised dreamt through her eyes,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Ms Jayalalithaa was a “Popular, strong, bold, efficient, people- friendly and charismatic leader.

Amma. Always at the heart of people. Big loss. I am shocked and saddened. I humbly urge the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK to face this big loss with courage and greatness. May she Rest in Peace,” she tweeted in English and Tamil.