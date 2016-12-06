Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya clad in favourite green saree for final journey

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2016, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 7:31 pm IST
According to some AIADMK workers, green is Jayalalithaa's lucky and favourite colour.
Politicians and friends surround the body of Jayalalithaa, who was dressed in green for her final journey. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: In death too, Jayalalithaa was in her favourite green colour saree. When her body was taken from her Poes Garden residence early this morning to Rajaji Hall, it was draped in her trademark green saree, though with a red border.

It was green all the way. When she was sworn in as chief minister for a sixth time after emerging triumphant in the May 16 assembly polls, she was wearing a green saree.

Also, when she took oath as chief minister for the fifth time on May 23 last year after being acquitted in the disproportionate assets case by the Karnataka High Court, she donned a saree of the same colour.

According to some AIADMK workers, green is Jayalalithaa's lucky and favourite colour.

The AIADMK supremo had chosen to retain the same green colour and embroidered design as her attire while making her first public appearance in nearly eight months when she returned to power after being forced to quit over corruption charges.

The Madras University Centenary Auditorium where she took oath had shiny green backdrop decorations. The bouquet of flowers which was offered by her to the then Governor K Rosaiah also had green outer covering sheets.

The green pen with which she signed the papers after being sworn in as Chief Minister last year and the glittering green stone in her ring had also stood out.

At that time, Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala was in the front row dressed in all green. Some women party workers were also seen in green sarees then.

Tags: jaya dead, rip jaya, jayalalithaa, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

