 LIVE !  :  Mortal remains of Jayalalithaa being taken from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach for final rites. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) Thousands throng Chennai beach as Jaya’s cortege reaches MGR memorial
 
Nation, Current Affairs

I had a crush on Shammi Kapoor: Candid interview where Jayalalithaa bared her soul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2016, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 4:15 pm IST
The late leader also revealed that she would have died of fear had she any premonition of what was to come.
Renowned celebrity Simi Garewal and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: Video grab)
 Renowned celebrity Simi Garewal and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: Video grab)

Chennai: “I keep my emotions to myself. I have never lost my temper in public. I have never wept in public,” says a serene and composed Jayalalithaa, answering Simi Garewal’s prying and curious questions on her show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’.  

The interview served as one of the few windows into the life of the reclusive Iron Lady of Tamil Nadu, who was otherwise famous for being frigid and opaque.

Though she had done interviews with big-wigs across the media industry like Arnab Goswami and Karan Thapar to cite a few examples, but her encounter with Simi stands out. So much so that she was able to break down the wall of defence and make the Puratchi Thalaivi come out with a few candid confessions including her celebrity crushes.

“I remember having a great crush on Nari Contractor, the cricketer. I used to go to test matches just to watch him. I had another great crush on Shammi Kapoor,” a giggling Jaya confides to an equally excited Simi.

But the highlight of the interview is when the host successfully nudges Jaya to hum  “Aaja sanam madhur chandini mein hum’.

But if you think the interview was all about two ‘sweet women’ reminiscing their past, you are wrong. Jayalalithaa did reveal some more interesting aspects from her life.

“I wasn’t at all like this. When I started out, I was very shy, I was terrified of meeting strangers and I hated the lime-light. It is very surprising. I have been propelled by fate into two high profile careers. I am really a behind the scenes person,” she claimed.

Recounting her childhood, Jaya said, “I was brought up in a very traditional way by my grandparents in an orthodox Tamil-Brahmin family.”

Describing her father as a ‘gentleman of leisure’, she said “My paternal grandfather was a palace surgeon in the court of Maharaja of Mysore. And he had built up a great fortune. But my father squandered away the family fortune.”

Remembering her mother as a very beautiful woman, Jaya said that she spent very little time with her mother, and was never satiated with the love she received from her mother, simply because she had very little time.

“Days I spent at school were the most happiest and normal days of my life,” she smiled, and with great pride added that she stood first in all her subjects, and was awarded the student award of the year. “Till today I consider that my greatest achievement.”

Describing herself as an innocent babe lost in the woods, she added, “Everyone could see I was naïve, vulnerable and innocent. Everyone took advantage of me. So I had to learn it all the hard way.”

When questioned about reports that she tried ending her life at that stage, Jayalalithaa said that it was only normal for an emotional person to feel that way, and that she was glad to have overcome it.

Speaking about her foray into politics, she said, “MGR introduced me to politics. He didn’t smoothen the way for me. He didn’t smoothen things for me. I had to fight my way out every inch. If I had known that I had to traverse through such a difficult path, I probably would have died of fear.”

Describing her most difficult time in politics she said that the most difficult time was when she had to consolidate her position in the party.

“If you are hyper-sensitive like I am, you feel the pain magnified a thousand times... But I don’t take any non-sense from any one these days. That old Jayalalithaa, who used to be withdrawn to herself, who used to cringe inwards, who used to wait to go home and shut the door and cry in a dark room, that old Jayalalithaa is gone, dead for ever.”

And displaying her feminist side, she said, “Some of my worst critics have been women. I can’t decide which one is worse, the men or women.”

Tags: shammi kapoor, jayalalithaa, rendezvous with simi garewal, simi garewal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa cheers up an ailing Cho Ramaswamy at Apollo Hospitals recently.

Jayalalithaa often sought Cho Ramaswamy’s counsel

Like the time when the then chief minister M. Karunanidhi's intelligence chief visited her and cautioned her about a plan to harm her.
06 Dec 2016 1:44 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday and several stars from the film industry made an appearance at the bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars look elegant as they arrive for Manish Malhotra's bash
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped as they arrived to celebrate fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come down to celebrate Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
 

People identifying as asexual also have sexual fantasies: study

The study open doors for more exploration on the subject (Photo: AFP)
 

Nude selfies used as collateral for Chinese loans

A 10-gigabyte file posted on the internet exposed the personal details of more than 160 young women who were asked to provide the explicit material to secure money through online lending platform Jiedaibao. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Woman's inspiring tale of rebuilding her life after losing husband in terror attack

It took me many months to recover — from seeing his body to realising that I had lost my partner forever (Photo: Facebook)
 

Take a tour inside the gold and glamorous birthday bash of Manish Malhotra!

The star-studded birthday bash has been the talk of the town since news of Karan Johar planning a themed party for Manish broke.
 

Kamal Haasan receives flak for his sharp tweet on Jayalalithaa's death

Kamal Haasan with J Jayalalithaa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video: Modi pay respects to Jayalalithaa; consoles sobbing Sasikala, Panneerselvam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata unable to attend Jaya's funeral, sends TMC MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala: From video store owner to Jayalalithaa's unwavering shadow

AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)

President’s plane develops technical snag mid-air on way to Jaya’s funeral

President Pranab Mukherjee

Parliament condoles Jayalalithaa's death; adjourns for day

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said that in the passing away of Jayalalithaa, the country has lost a prominent leader, distinguished Parlimentarian and an able administrator. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham