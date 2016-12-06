Distraught Amma's supporters tonsure heads mourning her loss in Tamil Nadu

Scores of staunch supporters of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa tonsured their heads to mourn the death of their beloved 'Amma'in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

As the news the death of Jayalaithaa flashed across the nation, the heartbroken supporters decided to tonsure their heads at Sabari Temple in Sidhapur.

Gloomy faces, tear dried skin were visible as they sat on the chairs to get their hair tonsured.

Surlirajan, a heartbroken supporter of Jayalalithaa cursed his fate for not being able to see the face of his beloved Amma and wondered whether anyone can match the stature and possess a good heart like Jayalalithaa.

"We are mourning the death of our Amma by tonsuring our heads here at Sabari Temple. She dedicated her life for us. We doubt whether we would get any other leader like her. We would have been happy had we seen Amma's face when she was admitted in the hospital," Surlirajan told ANI.

Meanwhile, lakhs of people thronged at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay their final respects to Jayalalithaa.

During this, the shell-shocked crowd suddenly broke down upon seeing Jayalalithaa's body wrapped in national flag inside a transparent coffin.

Meanwhile, a seven-day state mourning has been declared from today morning to mourn the death of the beloved six-time Chief Minister and a three-day holiday has also been announced for educational institutions in the state.