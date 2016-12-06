Nation, Current Affairs

Distraught Amma's supporters tonsure heads mourning her loss in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Dec 6, 2016, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 5:46 pm IST
Gloomy faces, tear dried skin were visible as they sat on the chairs to get their hair tonsured.
Scores of staunch supporters of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa tonsured their heads to mourn the death of their beloved 'Amma'in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Scores of staunch supporters of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa tonsured their heads to mourn the death of their beloved 'Amma'in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Coimbatore: Scores of staunch supporters of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa tonsured their heads to mourn the death of their beloved 'Amma'in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

As the news the death of Jayalaithaa flashed across the nation, the heartbroken supporters decided to tonsure their heads at Sabari Temple in Sidhapur.

Gloomy faces, tear dried skin were visible as they sat on the chairs to get their hair tonsured.

Surlirajan, a heartbroken supporter of Jayalalithaa cursed his fate for not being able to see the face of his beloved Amma and wondered whether anyone can match the stature and possess a good heart like Jayalalithaa.

"We are mourning the death of our Amma by tonsuring our heads here at Sabari Temple. She dedicated her life for us. We doubt whether we would get any other leader like her. We would have been happy had we seen Amma's face when she was admitted in the hospital," Surlirajan told ANI.

Meanwhile, lakhs of people thronged at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay their final respects to Jayalalithaa.

During this, the shell-shocked crowd suddenly broke down upon seeing Jayalalithaa's body wrapped in national flag inside a transparent coffin.

Meanwhile, a seven-day state mourning has been declared from today morning to mourn the death of the beloved six-time Chief Minister and a three-day holiday has also been announced for educational institutions in the state.

Tags: jayalalithaa death, tonsure, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vijay Goel meets Baba Ramdev for yoga promotion

Vijay Goel believes that a plan could be could devise strategies to boost yoga as a competitive discipline after discussing all its aspects. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Anushka and Monica beautifically depict the impartial emotion of love

Stills from the video.
 

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a
 

Math a concern for US teens; science, reading flat on test

Across the globe, American students were outperformed by their counterparts in 36 countries in math; 18 countries in science and 14 countries in reading. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
 

People identifying as asexual also have sexual fantasies: study

The study open doors for more exploration on the subject (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I had a crush on Shammi Kapoor: Candid interview where Jayalalithaa bared her soul

Renowned celebrity Simi Garewal and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: Video grab)

Video: Modi pay respects to Jayalalithaa; consoles sobbing Sasikala, Panneerselvam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata unable to attend Jaya's funeral, sends TMC MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala: From video store owner to Jayalalithaa's unwavering shadow

AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI/file)

President’s plane develops technical snag mid-air on way to Jaya’s funeral

President Pranab Mukherjee
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham