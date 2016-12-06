Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai comes to grinding halt after Jaya's demise, city wears deserted look

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2016, 11:26 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 11:31 am IST
The state government has declared a holiday today for its offices and three-days for educational institutions.
A near total shutdown like situation prevailed in Chennai. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 A near total shutdown like situation prevailed in Chennai. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Life virtually came to a grinding halt here as the city woke up to deserted streets with shops, including eateries, remaining shut in the wake of the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Public transport services, including autorickshaws, were off the roads while some private vehicles were seen plying in various parts of the city where police personnel kept a tight vigil at vantage points.

A near total shutdown like situation prevailed in the city and several other parts of the state since last evening itself.

The focus today turned to Rajaji Hall where Jayalalithaa's body is lying in state to enable public pay their homage. With even tea stalls, which usually do a brisk business in the early hours, remaining closed, mobile tea vendors could be seen dispensing the brew at some places. Hotels are also closed.

Suburban train services, however, were being operated in the city, albeit with lower passenger rush. Long distance trains arriving at Chennai Central and Egmore stations were on time.

The state government has declared a holiday today for its offices and three-days for educational institutions as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film industry announced cancellation of shootings scheduled for today. Theatres also cancelled shows.

A report from Madurai said the entire temple city mourned Jayalalithaa's death with all shops closed and transport facilities including buses and auto rickshaws off the roads. "The entire city is calm...silent..," a police official said.

Officials said those who reached Madurai by train and flight this morning took private transport to reach home. The main bus stands wore a deserted look. Inter-state and long distance government buses bound here from various destinations, including from Kerala and Karnataka did not arrive as they had been stopped at the borders.

Fishermen colonies mourned the death of Jayalalithaa in Tuticorin, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari. Police said there was no untoward incident in the region.

Tags: jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

