Apollo Hospitals announces TN CM Jayalalithaa’s sad demise at midnight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2016, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 1:18 am IST
It said the Chief Minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest on the evening of December 4 even while the intensivist was in her room.
Heavy security deployment outside Apollo hospital in Chennai. (Photo: DC)
CHENANI: Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced the ‘sad demise’ of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa at around 12.15 pm.

“Despite our best efforts, the honourable Chief Minister’s underlying conditions rendered her unable to recover and she passed away at 11.30 pm”, the hospitals said in a press release here.

It said the Chief Minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest on the evening of December 4 even while the intensivist was in her room. The CM was immediately administered resuscitation and provided ECMO support within the hour.

ECMO is the most advanced treatment currently available internationally, it noted and added that every possible clinic attempt was made to sustain her survival.

It recalled that the Chief Minister was admitted on September 22 with complains of fever and dehydration and underlying co-morbidities. She responded well to the treatment of the multi-disciplinary care in the critical care unit and subsequently recovered substantially to being able to take food orally.

On this basis, she was shifted from the advanced critical care unit to the high dependency unit, where her health and vitals continued to improve under the close monitoring by an expert panel of specialists, the Hospitals said.

Every member of the Apollo Hospitals family, the clinicians, the nursing and paramedical staff had strived hard to provide the highest standards of care to our beloved Chief Minister, the release said.

“We have worked tirelessly, combining the might of the clinical and technological resources at our command with the spirit of feeling and compassion, that inspires us. We join the nation and the people of the state in deeply mourning our loss”.

