Nation, Current Affairs

After Jaya’s demise, Panneerselvam faces challenge to keep AIADMK together

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2016, 11:12 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 11:13 am IST
Panneerselvam, known as OPS, was late Jaya's Man Friday and twice helmed the state after she was convicted in graft cases.
Jayalalithaa is greeted by senior leaders O Panneerselvam and Natham Viswanathan during her swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Jayalalithaa is greeted by senior leaders O Panneerselvam and Natham Viswanathan during her swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: A trusted lieutenant and staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, who became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the third time, faces the challenge of keeping the AIADMK together as it tries to reinvent itself without the charismatic party supremo.

A tea vendor-turned-politician, 65-year-old Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, was late Jayalalithaa's Man Friday and twice helmed the state after she was convicted in graft cases. A grim-faced Panneerselvam, who was also seen sporting a beard, was sworn in around 1.15 AM early today by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan here amidst a pall of gloom, shortly after Jayalalithaa's death. Panneerselvam took oath as CM with a photo of Jayalalithaa in his pocket.

Panneerselvam has prostrated before Jayalalithaa, deified her and wept for her. He also meticulously followed her orders, coordinated with bureaucrats and proved himself a mature leader and team player--qualities that worked for the unassuming Theni chieftain when he was made caretaker CM twice--in September 2011 and again in September 2014.

He belongs to the dominant Mudukulathor community and has risen from humble origins, having run a tea stall at his home town Periyakulam which is still being operated by his family.

A first-time Minister in 2001 after his election to the Assembly, he was vested with the key Revenue department by Jayalalithaa, indicating her confidence in him.

In 2011, in a further endorsement of her trust, Jayalalithaa allocated the major departments of Finance and PWD to Panneerselvam.

Even when in the Opposition, Panneerselvam was the 'No.2', (Deputy Leader of AIADMK Legislature party) from 2001-06 and he was considered Jayalalithaa's trusted lieutenant in the party rankings.

Panneerselvam always came across as an affable man and enjoyed respect, cutting across party lines.

As Leader of the House since 2011, except for a brief period when Jayalalithaa was convicted in a graft case and him being elevated as Chief Minister, Panneerselvam often handled House proceedings with deft ease, especially explaining the state's position on financial matters as Finance Minister.

When Jayalalithaa was convicted in corruption cases in 2011 and 2014, she picked Panneerselvam as her replacement. As a loyal soldier Panneerselvam duly gave back the reins of power to Jayalalithaa when courts acquitted her in both the cases.

On October 12, OPS was again given charge of Jayalalithaa's portfolios, including Home and Police, besides the task of presiding over Cabinet meetings, days after the AIADMK chief was admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Panneerselvam retained all of the portfolios held by Jayalalithaa, including Home and Police.

Tags: jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Online harassment: A gigantic problem that needs urgent combat

Greater transparency and responsiveness in content moderation processes adopted by such platforms, along with renewed focus on capacity building for law enforcement agents could go a long way towards addressing the issue.
 

Google Pixel XL review: High on Android!

It runs on a Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core processor with 4 GB RAM.
 

Film stars condole 'Iron Lady' Jayalalithaa's demise

A supporter of India's Tamil Nadu state Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa displays her photograph at their party office in Mumbai, India, Monday. (Photo: AP)
 

Misbah raises funds for fan's medical treatment

Misbah had decided to bear half the expenses of his fan's medical treatment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baby's first flight: US woman gives birth while on airplane

Flight 556 was on its way from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday when a woman went into labour. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

'Fawad Khan sexiest man in India': Parineeti Chopra takes dig at Karan Johar

The actress appeared on Koffee with Karan with Aditya Roy Kapur.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s death: Is December a fateful month for Tamil Nadu?

AIADMK founder and charismatic actor-turned politician MGR with his protégé Jayalalithaa. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu, Kerala mourn Jaya’s death, declare holiday; govt offices to remain shut

A supporter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa breaks down on seeing body of the leader wrapped in the national flag and kept for public viewing outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Jayalalithaa's health declined fast after imprisonment in DA case: report

Jayalalithaa’s last public appearance was on September 20, 2016, two days before she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals. (Photo: PTI)

Live: Jayalalithaa’s funeral at Marina beach, Centre declares day of mourning

Friends of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa grieve next to her body wrapped in the national flag and kept for public viewing outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Politicians from across the spectrum pay condolences to Jayalalithaa

A supporter of India's Tamil Nadu state Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa displays her photograph at their party office in Mumbai, India, Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham