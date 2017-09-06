Nation, Current Affairs

Victim reveals what Blue Whale game demands, asks youth not to try it

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Alexander revealed that he received the link to play the game on a WhatsApp group formed by his colleagues, two weeks back.
22 year old Alexander said a few days back he was asked to visit a nearby graveyard at midnight and take a selfie and post it online. (Photo: File | ANI)
 22 year old Alexander said a few days back he was asked to visit a nearby graveyard at midnight and take a selfie and post it online. (Photo: File | ANI)

Karaikal: The 22-year-old man who was rescued while playing the dreaded Blue Whale game in Karaikal district, recounted his horrific experience on Wednesday and appealed to the youth not to try the game on any account.

Alexander of Neravy in the district, who was rescued on Tuesday by the police told reporters that he chose to meet the media to explain the dangers involved in the game and to dissuade others from playing it.

He revealed that he received the link to play the game on a WhatsApp group formed by his colleagues, two weeks back and started playing the game when he had come to Neravy on leave.

"It is not an app or a game to be downloaded.. It is just a link customised for individuals playing the game by the blue whale admin," he said adding after starting to play the game, he did not go to Chennai to join duty.

"The tasks given by the admin are to be completed only after 2 AM everyday.. First few days went into posting personal details and photographs, which were collected by the blue whale admin," he added.

A few days back, Alexander was asked to visit a nearby graveyard at midnight and take a selfie and post it online.

"I went to the Akkaraivattam graveyard around midnight, took a selfie and posted it.. Everyday, I had to watch horror movies alone, as the idea was to make victims shun fear," he said.

"I avoided talking to people at home and remained confined to my room.. It was mentally taxing.. Though I wanted to get out of the game, I could not do so," he said.

Fortunately, his brother Ajith, who noticed behavioural changes in him informed the police, who visited his residence at 4 am on Tuesday and rescued Alexander as he was about to draw the image of a fish with a knife on his arm.

Stating that he was stable now following the counselling sessions, Alexander appealed to fellow youths to never try the game.

"It is a virtual death trap.. You will go though an agonising experience.. Even those who seek adventures, will be mentally affected," he warned.

Superintendent of Police Vamseedhar Reddy was present at the press conference. 

Tags: blue whale game, blue whale game survivor, recounts experience
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s new in a P-OLED display?

LG has only used the term to differentiate its display from other OLED panels.
 

PornHub is giving out Rs 16 lakhs, here's why

Adult website are asking for video submissions where the person explains how they will contribute to the world’s better future. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 8 on Sept 12 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 8
 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC allows 13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai to abort her 32-week-old foetus

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy. In picture: Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Anybody who speaks against BJP-RSS ideology is silenced: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka CM orders police to protect activists with 'progressive thoughts'

Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had met journalist Gauri Lankesh recently, but she did not mention anything about threats. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants, will be deported, don't preach India: Rijiju

In this August 16, 2017 photo, a Rohingya refugee girl looks through a mesh window at a camp set up for the refugees on the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Why no action on complaint against Radhe Maa? HC raps Haryana police

When police took no action against Radhe Maa, the complainant approached the high court, seeking appropriate directions in the matter. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham