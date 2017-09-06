SC allows 13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai to abort her 32-week-old foetus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a 13-year-old rape victim from Mumbai to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy.

“Keeping in view the age of the victim, the trauma she faced, we allow her to terminate her pregnancy,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said in his order.

In the last hearing, a bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao directed that a medical board would be constituted at Mumbai-based Sir JJ Group of Hospitals to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The minor girl's mother, through advocate Sneha Mukharjee, had moved the apex court seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.

Earlier, on July 28, the top court had rejected a petition, on medical grounds, filed by another 10-year-old rape victim, who sought permission to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.

