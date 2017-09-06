Nation, Current Affairs

SC allows 13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai to abort her 32-week-old foetus

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 6, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
The minor girl's mother had moved the apex court seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.
(Photo: PTI/File)
  (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a 13-year-old rape victim from Mumbai to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy.

“Keeping in view the age of the victim, the trauma she faced, we allow her to terminate her pregnancy,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said in his order.

In the last hearing, a bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao directed that a medical board would be constituted at Mumbai-based Sir JJ Group of Hospitals to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The minor girl's mother, through advocate Sneha Mukharjee, had moved the apex court seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.

Earlier, on July 28, the top court had rejected a petition, on medical grounds, filed by another 10-year-old rape victim, who sought permission to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.

Also Read: SC rejects 10-yr-old rape survivor's plea to terminate 32-week pregnancy

The court's order had come after taking note of a medical report that abortion would neither be good for the girl, nor for the foetus. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.

Tags: abortion, supreme court, minor rape survivor, 13 year old rape victim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

13 yr-old rape survivor pleads for abortion; SC sets up medical board


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, there’s a new kind of chocolate in town, and it is pink!

The new chocolate, named Ruby for its red hue is only the fourth ever type to be created since the white version in the 1930s. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

Android One in 2014 was assumed to be the poor man’s Google Nexus, expected to revolutionise the budget smartphone segment.
 

Virat Kohli trolled on Facebook over PV Sindhu's ‘I hate my coach’ Gopichand video

PV Sindhu honoured coach Pullela Gopichand in the video and fans used the opportunity to indirectly troll India captain Virat Kohli.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anybody who speaks against BJP-RSS ideology is silenced: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka CM orders police to protect activists with 'progressive thoughts'

Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had met journalist Gauri Lankesh recently, but she did not mention anything about threats. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants, will be deported, don't preach India: Rijiju

In this August 16, 2017 photo, a Rohingya refugee girl looks through a mesh window at a camp set up for the refugees on the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Why no action on complaint against Radhe Maa? HC raps Haryana police

When police took no action against Radhe Maa, the complainant approached the high court, seeking appropriate directions in the matter. (File photo)

Advanced Light Helicopter crashes in Ladakh; all crew members safe

Senior commanders were on-board the helicopter when it crashed. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham