Nation, Current Affairs

WB: Situation tense in Basirhat, police use teargas shells to control mob

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 9:32 pm IST
Fresh violence was reported in Basirhat on Thursday after section 144 was imposed in the area.
A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
  A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Fresh tension was reported in West Bengal's Basirhat area on Thursday forcing the police to resort to teargas shells and baton charge even as life crippled back to normalcy in strife-torn Baduria in North 24 Parganas district.

"Fresh tension brewed up at Basirhat town and station area after the communal clashes in Baduria in the district. Police had to resort to cane charge and teargas shells to disperse unruly crowd," a senior police officer said.

Police and BSF teams immediately rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said.

It is yet to be ascertained if any person has been injured in the police action, sources said.

The Baduria locality falls under the Basirhat sub-division of the district.

Life in Baduria and surrounding areas, which saw communal clashes over a Facebook post, returned to normal today with no fresh incidents of violence, a senior officer said.

Shops and markets reopened, bus services resumed and locals started coming out of their homes. However, internet services continued to be disrupted and paramilitary forces and police remained posted in the troubled areas.

"Everything is back to normal. There has been no report of any problem from anywhere in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district," a senior official of the state home department said.

"We are keeping a strict vigil so that nothing untoward happens here. Till then police postings here will continue," he said.

Baduria and its adjoining areas, including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia, witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week.

Though the youth were arrested, members of two communities clashed, set up road blockades, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles.

To control the situation, the state government had to temporarily suspend internet services in four police station areas of Basirhat, Baduria, Swarupnagar and Deganga to check the spread of rumours through social networking sites.

Asked about when internet services will resume, the official said "A thorough review of the situation will be done before a decision is taken in this matter."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said that the situation in Baduria was "under control".

The clashes had triggered an unprecedented spat between her and Governor KN Tripathi, whom she accused of acting like "a BJP block president" and "threatening" her.

Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha has requested people to refrain from spreading hatred and not to step into any kind of provocation.

"Those spreading rumours and indulging in hate posts and false propaganda shall not be spared. Please respect the law of the land. Malicious efforts to create divides and attempts to take law in own hands will be sternly dealt with. Please don't heed rumours," Purakayastha said.

Tags: basirhat, section 144, west bengal communal clashes, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

 




Related Stories

Earlier, Mamata had appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. (Photo: PTI)

BJP wants Mamata to resign; sets up team to review violence-hit areas

'Anti-social elements are working as TMC workers in state and creating chaos, especially in Hindu-dominated areas'.
06 Jul 2017 6:49 PM
CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for failing to control the situation in Baduria. (Photo: PTI)

Due to communal politics in WB, TMC, BJP creating polarisation: CPI (M)

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat demanded that instead of politics over violence, normalcy should be restored.
06 Jul 2017 4:25 PM
As the troubled spot in West Bengal is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that ‘outsiders’ were involved in this violence, Kailash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook post instigates riot in WB; 4 BSF companies deployed

An IPS officer was also injured when he was attacked by an angry mob that ransacked his car as well.
04 Jul 2017 8:39 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Video: Hyderabad girl bleeds from eyes, ears and mouth due to rare disease

She hasn't been able to go to play or school since two months (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K: Security lockdowns, social media ban ahead of Wani's anniversary

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed during an encounter with securitry forces in kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Students march turns violent in Kerala, break police cordon, pelt stones

The demonstration by ABVP, BJP's student wing, to the secretariat on the same issue also allegedly turned violent and police made a lathicharge to disperse them, police said. (Representational Image)

West Bengal denies accepting 400 more central troops for riot-hit areas

A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh: 3 bodies recovered from IAF chopper crash site

The search team comprised personnel from the state police, the National Disaster Response Force, the Army and the IAF. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham