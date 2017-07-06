Nation, Current Affairs

WB Guv writes to Prez, gives details about his conversation with Mamata

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 9:23 am IST
The governor wrote that he wanted to speak to the state DGP and when he was told that he was unavailable he had called up WB CM.
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's letter also mentioned that he had never said anything to Banerjee which could have 'humiliated' or 'insulted' or 'threatened' Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File | PTI)
 West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's letter also mentioned that he had never said anything to Banerjee which could have 'humiliated' or 'insulted' or 'threatened' Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has written to President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday giving details about the phone conversation between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in context of the communal riots in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Tripathi, in his letter to the president mentioned why he had called Banerjee on Tuesday afternoon and details of the conversation.

Trinamool Congress had on Tuesday written to the president claiming that the governor had "insulted" and "humiliated" Banerjee during their phone conversation.

"Tripathi, in the letter to Mukherjee mentioned every minute details of why he had called up the chief minister and what exactly he had spoken to her during the phone call," the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The governor has also written that he wanted to speak to the state DGP and when he was told that the police officer was unavailable he had called up the chief minister.

Tripathi's letter also mentioned that he had never said anything to Banerjee which could have "humiliated" or "insulted" or "threatened" her.

In fact, the governor had suggested to the chief minister for seeking forces from the Centre, it said.

Tripathi has also mentioned TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee's statements on Wednesday morning calling him a "BJP cadre" and described it as partisan behaviour from a senior leader.

The source said the governor's statement circulated to the media in response to the current situation in the state has also been attached with his letter to the president.

Tags: west bengal violence, baduria clash, keshari nath tripathi, mamata banerjee, president pranab mukherjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encroachment of lakes are leading to floods

The question is how many more people will  have to die before the administration wakes up to the need to  manage these drains better and protect them from the clutches of vested interests.(Representational Image)

When city dreads the monsoon curse!

While the BBMP always promises to desilt the storm water drains way before the monsoon can set in to allow the rain water to run off the roads, it nearly always fails to keep its word and this year is no different.

Blame India, not us on Yatra: China

The two sides agreed that a total of 350 yatris in seven batches would take part in yatras to Xizang (Tibet) through Nathula Pass this year. (Representational image)

The Mysore Lancers: The forgotten Israeli connect

Mysore Lancers march into Haifa, Israel after taking over the Port city in 1918 along with the Jodhpur Lancers.

Bribe: ACB officials net BWSSB babu

A case has been registered at the ACB city police and the investigation is underway.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham