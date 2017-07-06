Supreme Court debates Election Comissioner’s selection process

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre why no enabling law as mandated under the Constitution for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners has yet been framed.

“The Election Commissioners supervise and hold elections across the country and this is the significance of their office and their selection has to be made in the most transparent manner,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said.

The bench referred to the mandate of Article 324(2) of the Constitution and said, “it is expected from Parliament to make the law, but it has not been made.”

The Article reads: “The Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such numbers of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix...”

The court acknowledged that till now, the appointments of Election Commissioners has been “very fair and politically neutral”.