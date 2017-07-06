Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court debates Election Comissioner’s selection process

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 4:12 am IST
The court acknowledged that till now, the appointments of Election Commissioners has been “very fair and politically neutral”.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre why no enabling law as mandated under the Constitution for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners has yet been framed.

“The Election Commissioners supervise and hold elections across the country and this is the significance of their office and their selection has to be made in the most transparent manner,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said.

The bench referred to the mandate of Article 324(2) of the Constitution and said, “it is expected from Parliament to make the law, but it has not been made.”

The Article reads: “The Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such numbers of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix...”

The court acknowledged that till now, the appointments of Election Commissioners has been “very fair and politically neutral”.

Tags: supreme court, election commissioner, j.s. khehar, d.y. chandrachud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes!

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee, government’s tiff intensifies

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Centre plans big for ‘India at 70’

These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala: IAF officer’s father alleges coffin was empty when it was brought to Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles V.P. Sahadevan and Jayashree, parents of Flight Lieutenant S. Achu Dev who was killed in Sukhoi-30 crash in Assam, after he paid his respects at their home at Pongumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Centre to fund Kerala to enhance coastal security

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (R)

J&K CM Mufti apologises over minister's 'I will lynch you here' remark

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Imran Raza Ansari’s remark, for a moment, had shocked her. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham