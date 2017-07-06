Sunanda Pushkar case: Swamy files PIL seeking court-monitored probe

The PIL in the case has sought for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headed Special Investigation Team in the Sunanda Pushkar case. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court in the Sunanda Pushkar case, seeking a court monitored probe and re-investigation by the Delhi Police.

The petition filed by Swamy asserts that the Sunanda Pushkar's case is "extreme example of slow-motion criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential".

The PIL in the case has sought for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe in a time bound manner under a court monitored mechanism under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, 1950, the murder case of the former in which inordinate delays have been caused.

51-year-old Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Shashi Tharoor.