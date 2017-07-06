Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Oppn parties to meet on July 11 to discuss Vice-Presidential elections

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2017
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
The Election Commission has fixed July 18 as the last date for making nominations.
The poll, if necessary, will be conducted on August 5 and the counting will also take place on the same day. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
New Delhi: The Opposition parties will meet on July 11 to discuss the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections.

The Election Commission, earlier on July 4, issued a notification to file nominations for the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections, slated to be held on August 6.

The Election Commission has fixed July 18 as the last date for making nominations, while July 19 will be the date for the security of nominations.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidates is July 21.

The poll, if necessary, will be conducted on August 5 and the counting will also take place on the same day.

As of now, neither the ruling NDA nor the Opposition has announced their Vice-Presidential nominee.

The term of Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, will expire on August 10.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha Shumsher K Sheriff is the returning officer for the elections.

