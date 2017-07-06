Nation, Current Affairs

K T Rama Rao unhappy with poor implementation of reforms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 3:45 am IST
Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao was shocked when he saw the latest report on ‘ease of doing business.’
Hyderabad: After achieving the number one position in the country in Ease of Doing Business in 2016, many TS government departments are now taking it easy. Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao was shocked when he saw the latest report on ‘ease of doing business.’ Out of 406 reforms that were initiated last year, 141 have not been completed. Seventeen departments are still to implement the reforms.

According to a report sent by the minister to all departments, the municipal administration department comes out tops with 26 points and the transport, roads & buildings department is last with just one reform being implemented. Mr Rama Rao in his note to all departments urged them “to maximise your efforts in such a way that all the reforms are fully implemented immediately.”

He said the matter would be reviewed on July 6. “The state government attributes utmost importance to improve ease of doing business,” he wrote. Among the achievements of the TS government is the single window clearance system called TSiPass, which promises that all industrial approvals will be granted in 15 days. But in some departments there are still delays in granting permissions.

This year, the Centre has tightened the conditions for ranking states. To provide quicker clearances and keep the human interface to the minimum, online systems for processing of applications and granting various permissions and incentives to business and industry must be in place. In the past the Centre had depended on reports sent by state governments to make its assessment. This year its teams will visit each state to make their own assessment. The TS government will have to work much harder to retain its top spot this year, said a senior official.

