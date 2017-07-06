Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Jawan goes missing from Army camp, might have joined terrorists

AGENCIES
Published Jul 6, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Police said Thoker's service rifle and three magazines were also missing.
Territorial Army jawan Zahoor Thakur missing with a AK-47 from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Territorial Army jawan Zahoor Thakur missing with a AK-47 from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Baramulla: A jawan of 173 Battalion of Territorial Army has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, was reported absconding since Wednesday night by the Army unit located in Gantmulla area of Baramulla, the officials said.

They said Thoker's service rifle and three magazines were also missing.

An alert has been sounded and security forces have been directed to remain vigilant as the jawan could have joined militant ranks, the officials said.

Tags: baramulla, jawan, 173 territorial army, ak-47, missing, investigation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Daniil Medvedev tosses coins at umpire after Wimbledon loss

Daniil Medvedev was left extremely disappointed by the umpire after his loss at the hands of Ruben Bemelmans. (Photo: AP)
 

Fastest stars in the Milky Way are ‘runaways’ from another galaxy

An alternative explanation to the origin of hypervelocity stars is that they are runaways from a binary system. (Representational image)
 

Rumour: Huawei Mate 10 to launch coming October

Huawei Mate 10 might al feature 3D sensing dual-cameras. (Representational image)
 

Moto E4 Plus with 5000mAh battery set for launch in India this month

Moto E4 smartphone
 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala family lives with dead body of 50-yr-old man for weeks

According to the complaint, Syed was suspected to have died weeks ago (representational Image)

Encroachment of lakes are leading to floods

The question is how many more people will  have to die before the administration wakes up to the need to  manage these drains better and protect them from the clutches of vested interests.(Representational Image)

When city dreads the monsoon curse!

While the BBMP always promises to desilt the storm water drains way before the monsoon can set in to allow the rain water to run off the roads, it nearly always fails to keep its word and this year is no different.

Blame India, not us on Yatra: China

The two sides agreed that a total of 350 yatris in seven batches would take part in yatras to Xizang (Tibet) through Nathula Pass this year. (Representational image)

The Mysore Lancers: The forgotten Israeli connect

Mysore Lancers march into Haifa, Israel after taking over the Port city in 1918 along with the Jodhpur Lancers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham