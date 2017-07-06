Nation, Current Affairs

Arunachal Pradesh: Copter’s debris found, two bodies located

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 4:15 am IST
The team had spotted the debris of the chopper earlier in the day.
The team could not retrieve the bodies as the crash site is located in a deep gorge at the confluence of a waterfall and the Nyorch river. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)
 The team could not retrieve the bodies as the crash site is located in a deep gorge at the confluence of a waterfall and the Nyorch river. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh police team on Wednesday spotted the debris of an IAF chopper, which went missing on Tuesday, in a deep ravine, and also the bodies of two crew members.

“The team could not retrieve the bodies as the crash site is located in a deep gorge at the confluence of a waterfall and the Nyorch river. The third body is yet to be traced,” IGP (Law & Order) Nabin Payeng said, adding, extra ground force would move to the site on Thursday to bring the bodies.

The team had spotted the debris of the chopper earlier in the day. A massive search operation was launched since morning by the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police along with Arunachal Pradesh Police and India Reserve Battalion to locate the chopper.

The Advanced Light Helicopter of the IAF engaged in flood rescue mission went missing at 3.50 pm on Tuesday after it took off from Pilputu Helipad near Sagalee.

Tags: nyorch river, igp (law & order), india reserve battalion
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes!

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor’s tiff intensifies

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Centre plans big for ‘India at 70’

These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. (Photo: AFP)

Supreme Court debates Election Comissioner’s selection process

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: IAF officer’s father alleges coffin was empty when it was brought to Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles V.P. Sahadevan and Jayashree, parents of Flight Lieutenant S. Achu Dev who was killed in Sukhoi-30 crash in Assam, after he paid his respects at their home at Pongumoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Centre to fund Kerala to enhance coastal security

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (R)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham