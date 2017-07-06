Arunachal Pradesh: Copter’s debris found, two bodies located

The team could not retrieve the bodies as the crash site is located in a deep gorge at the confluence of a waterfall and the Nyorch river. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh police team on Wednesday spotted the debris of an IAF chopper, which went missing on Tuesday, in a deep ravine, and also the bodies of two crew members.

“The team could not retrieve the bodies as the crash site is located in a deep gorge at the confluence of a waterfall and the Nyorch river. The third body is yet to be traced,” IGP (Law & Order) Nabin Payeng said, adding, extra ground force would move to the site on Thursday to bring the bodies.

The team had spotted the debris of the chopper earlier in the day. A massive search operation was launched since morning by the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police along with Arunachal Pradesh Police and India Reserve Battalion to locate the chopper.

The Advanced Light Helicopter of the IAF engaged in flood rescue mission went missing at 3.50 pm on Tuesday after it took off from Pilputu Helipad near Sagalee.