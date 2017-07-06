Nation, Current Affairs

Amaravati lands under scanner of World Bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jul 6, 2017, 3:27 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 3:45 am IST
World Bank panel met with the CRDA administration on May 24 to obtain information and seek clarifications.
On May 27, the WB received another communication from a large group of farmers in support of the request for an inspection.
 On May 27, the WB received another communication from a large group of farmers in support of the request for an inspection.

Hyderabad: On May 27, the WB received another communication from a large group of farmers in support of the request for an inspection. After receiving this request, the Bank’s panel conducted initial due diligence and verified that the request meets the admissibility criteria for registration of the case. Earlier, as part of due diligence, the World Bank panel met with the CRDA administration on May 24 to obtain information and seek clarifications.

 CRDA explained the voluntary nature of the land pooling scheme and added that the first sub-project concerning 10 roads, constituting 30 per cent of the total project financing, is under preparation and a resettlement action plan will be prepared for 400 families that will be affected by these roads. The CRDA also stated that about 150 people participated in the consultation meeting on the safeguard documents and that several comments, particularly about the land pooling scheme, were received electronically.

The World Bank said that the panel’s registration of the complaint implies no judgement whatsoever concerning the merits of a request for inspection. It said that the bank management must provide the panel a response to the issues raised in the request for inspection within 21 business days (by July 13).

Tags: crda, world bank
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes!

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee, government’s tiff intensifies

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Centre plans big for ‘India at 70’

These events will be a culmination of a year of events that had started last year as an observation of 70 years of India’s independence. (Photo: AFP)

Supreme Court debates Election Comissioner’s selection process

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: IAF officer’s dad gets empty coffin

The coffin was kept at Madhukkarai military hospital in Coimbatore overnight.(Representational Image)

Centre to fund Kerala to enhance coastal security

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (R)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham