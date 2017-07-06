Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Wani's death anniversary, Rajnath Singh reviews Kashmir situation

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 5:12 pm IST
The concerns of the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Government have augmented as the annual Amaranth Yatra is going on in the state.
The Centre and the state government are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual Hindu pilgrimage secure and safe. (Photo: File)
 The Centre and the state government are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual Hindu pilgrimage secure and safe. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani's first death anniversary on Saturday.

Minister of State Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Inspector General of National Security Guard ( NSG) and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

The concerns of the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Government have augmented as the annual Amaranth Yatra is going on in the state.

The security forces and intelligence agencies are apprehending trouble in the Kashmir Valley on Wani's death anniversary.

Wani, who was the poster boy of the HM in Kashmir Valley, was gunned down in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, 2016.

Widespread protests erupted in the Kashmir valley after Wani's death. Kashmir Valley was placed under curfew for consecutive 53 days and it was lifted from all parts on August 31, 2016. However, the unrest continued for about five months after Wani's death in which 78 people, including two police personnel, were killed.

Considering the unrest post Wani's death, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered house arrest of separatist leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Yasin Malik.

The Centre and the state government are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual Hindu pilgrimage secure and safe.

Providing security for this year's yatra has been a major concern for the Home Ministry as the pilgrimage is facing a terror threat, according to an intelligence warning.

The security officials, especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have mobilised the highest level of security measures, including tracking systems through satellites and drones for the safe conclusion of the Yatra.

Even before the commencement of the Yatra, Rajnath had chaired a security review meeting in which Ahir, Rajiv Mehrishi, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Joint Secretary Kashmir and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials participated.

Ahir had earlier said the Amarnath Yatra is on the radar of Pakistan, but the Indian Government is prepared to tackle the issue.

This year till June, Pakistan supported terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba have launched around 22 attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which 16 civilians, 57 security personnel have been killed. The security forces also 102 terrorists.

The security forces got a big fish on May 27, when they killed HM 'commander', Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and his aide Faizan Muzaffar in Soimoh village of Tral in Pulwama District in an encounter. Sabzar was the successor of Burhan Wani.

Tags: rajnath singh, burhan wani, jammu and kashmir, hizbul mujahideen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
 

My family and I were shattered: Ravi Teja on skipping his brother’s last rites

While Ravi Teja is said to be one of the highest paid actors of Telegu film industry, Bharath did not see much success as an actor. He has mostly done character roles. Some of his works include- ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, ‘Okkade’, ‘Athade Oka Sainyam’, ‘Peda Babu’ and ‘Dochai’- to name a few.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After China 'cancels' Modi-Xi G20 meet, India says 'we didn't ask for one'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)

Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav detained during farmers' protest rally in MP

The march was scheduled to start from Mandsaur on July 6 and culminate at New Delhi on July 18 after passing through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Due to communal politics in WB, TMC, BJP creating polarisation: CPI (M)

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for failing to control the situation in Baduria. (Photo: PTI)

Sunanda Pushkar case: Swamy files PIL seeking court-monitored probe

The PIL in the case has sought for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headed Special Investigation Team in the Sunanda Pushkar case. (Photo: AP)

Local body tax on film tickets surfaces in TN Assembly

Local administration minister S P Velumani said, the Chief Minister, after due consideration, will take a good decision on the matter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham