Achal Kumar Joti takes over as new Chief Election Commissioner

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2017
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Joti has succeeded Nasim Zaidi who retired from the post of Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.
Joti, a 1975-batch IAS officer, had joined the three-member Commission as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015 (Photo: PTI)
 Joti, a 1975-batch IAS officer, had joined the three-member Commission as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Achal Kumar Joti on Thursday took charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The former Gujarat chief secretary was appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday succeeding Nasim Zaidi.

Joti retired as the Gujarat Chief Secretary in January 2013. He was also the Secretary in the Industry, Revenue and Water Supply Departments in the State.

Joti, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had joined the three-member Commission as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015.

