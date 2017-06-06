Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: 22 charred to death in bus mishap

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 6, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:21 am IST
The accident occurred on an under-construction stretch of the highway between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
The bus caught fire minutes after colliding with the truck and gave no time to passengers to escape. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The bus caught fire minutes after colliding with the truck and gave no time to passengers to escape. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: At least 22 passengers were charred to death and several others were injured when a state roadways bus caught fire after colliding with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly district in the wee hours of Monday. The bus was on its way to Gonda from New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who have died in the accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

The accident occurred on an under-construction stretch of the highway between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. The bus driver was reportedly speeding past a junction when it collided with a truck.

According to witnesses, the bus caught fire moments after colliding with truck giving no time for passengers to evacuate. Most passengers were asleep when the accident occurred. Some managed to escape through the windows.

The bus caught fire minutes after colliding with the truck and gave no time to passengers to escape. The diesel tank of the bus burst and caught fire.

Tags: bus accident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will see what Palanisamy-led party does: Dhinakaran after Sasikala meet

Ousted AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM writes to Modi over 'geo-political situation' in Gulf

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

80,000 people trapped abroad brought back to India: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 4 terrorists killed as security forces foil suicide attack at CRPF camp

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora. (Representational image)

President, PM hail ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III

President, PM congratulate ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham