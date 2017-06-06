Telangana: 400-year-old lake turned into dumping ground

Hyderabad: Till 15 years back Necknampur Lake was a drinking water source, but now it is a polluted lake and has become a dumping yard. Necknampur Lake, located near the historical Golconda fort, the state government has taken up the programme of restoration of old lakes across the state under Mission Kakatiya. But unfortunately Necknampur Lake which has a 400-year history, was not listed. Due to pollution and foul odour about 2,000 people who are residing in the colonies around the lake are facing problems.

Once Necknampur Lake was a scenic hangout spot for not only Necknampur residents but also nearby residents. Now they are scared even to venture there. The pollution in the lake, filled with industrial waste and sewage, led to increase in mosquitoes and pollution of ground water in surrounding areas. Recently local MLA Prakash Goud and MP Konda Visweswar Reddy along with GHMC and other officials visited the lake.

They have directed the officials to take steps for the protection of the lake from pollution. Accordingly Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Dana Kishore has written to the state government on this issue. In the letter Dana Kishore suggested the diversion of sewage away from the lake and also the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) facility for treatment and disposal of sewage so to prevent pollution. Tentative cost will be around `8.84crore for construction of the treatment plant.