Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 400-year-old lake turned into dumping ground

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Jun 6, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Till 15 years back Necknampur Lake was a drinking water source.
Till 15 years back Necknampur Lake was a drinking water source, but now it is a polluted lake and has become a dumping yard. (Representational image)
 Till 15 years back Necknampur Lake was a drinking water source, but now it is a polluted lake and has become a dumping yard. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Till 15 years back Necknampur Lake was a drinking water source, but now it is a polluted lake and has become a dumping yard. Necknampur Lake, located near the historical Golconda fort, the state government has taken up the programme of restoration of old lakes across the state under Mission Kakatiya. But unfortunately Necknampur Lake which has a 400-year history, was not listed. Due to pollution and foul odour  about 2,000 people who are residing in the colonies around the lake are facing problems.

Once Necknampur Lake was a scenic hangout spot for not only Necknampur residents but also nearby residents. Now they are scared even to venture there.  The pollution in the lake, filled with industrial waste and  sewage, led to increase in mosquitoes and pollution of ground water in surrounding areas. Recently local MLA Prakash Goud and MP Konda Visweswar Reddy along with GHMC and other officials visited the lake.

They have directed the officials to take steps for the protection of the lake from pollution. Accordingly Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Dana Kishore has written to the state government on this issue.  In the letter Dana Kishore suggested the diversion of sewage away from the lake and also the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) facility for treatment and disposal of sewage so to prevent pollution. Tentative cost will be around `8.84crore for construction of the  treatment plant.

Tags: necknampur lake
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will see what Palanisamy-led party does: Dhinakaran after Sasikala meet

Ousted AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM writes to Modi over 'geo-political situation' in Gulf

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

80,000 people trapped abroad brought back to India: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 4 terrorists killed as security forces foil suicide attack at CRPF camp

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora. (Representational image)

President, PM hail ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III

President, PM congratulate ISRO for successful launch of GSLV Mk III. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham