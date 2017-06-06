Sushma Swaraj asks Russia to talk to china about NSG

New Delhi/Beijing: India will raise with China through diplomatic channels “101 per cent” the recent incursions by Chinese military helicopters into Indian airspace over Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said.

On the issue of India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) amid Chinese opposition, she said countries friendly with China such as Russia should speak to Beijing to allow New Delhi entry.

The statement came even as Beijing asserted that NSG membership bids have become “more complicated” under the “new circumstances” and again ruled out backing New Delhi’s entry in the group.

“Since Russia and China share good relations, it should talk to China. We are not asking them to put pressure on China, but use its good offices,” Ms Swaraj said.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit at Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 8-9.