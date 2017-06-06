Monsoon may hit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh by June 8

With the arrival of the rains, vehicles ply through damaged roads at Puthlibowli in Koti on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The south west monsoon is expected to advance from the Kerala coast to Rayalseema in coastal Andhra Pradesh and further into Telangana after June 8.

The monsoon is expected to cover Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between June 10 and 12. The rains received by the state so far are pre-monsoon thundershowers and not monsoon rains, the local weather bureau officials clarified.

Thunderstorm warnings continue for the state of Telangana. On June 6, thunderstorm accompanied with squall/gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Few places in the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall. On Monday evening Suchitra, Alwal and Bolaram areas recorded light rain.

In the last 24 hours, day maximum temperatures, at one or two places in Telangana recorded a marked fall. The highest maximum temperature of 42°C was recorded at Ramagundam. While Hyderabad stood at 39.1 degrees on June 5.