Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin urges Sushma Swaraj to ensure interests of Indians in Qatar

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
In his letter to EAM, Stalin says families in India of those living in Qatar are worried about the safety of their relatives.
DMK leader MK Stalin writes to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging her to ensure the interests of Indians living in Qatar. (Photo: DC/File)
 DMK leader MK Stalin writes to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging her to ensure the interests of Indians living in Qatar. (Photo: DC/File)

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging her to ensure the interests of Indians living in Qatar, with which a Saudi-led coalition has severed ties.

In his letter to the union minister, Stalin, also opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu assembly, said families in India of those living in Qatar were very much worried about the safety of their relatives in the Gulf country.

“And it is quite imperative on my part to seek your timely personal diplomatic assistance, as it is broadly viewed that the current tension may have the potential to affect the interests of Indians in Qatar,” he said.

“I am confident that under your leadership, the Ministry of External Affairs might have already explored and initiated the diplomatic steps necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indians living in Qatar,” he added.

He requested Sushma Swaraj to direct the Indian embassy in Doha to take “utmost care” of the interests of the Indians living in Qatar during “the period of complex diplomatic challenge.”

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.

Tags: mk stalin, sushma swaraj, indians in qatar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

He never got past primary school as a student, but is now dubbed "The Lord of the Books," in demand from schools across the country. (Photo: AFP)
 

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)
 

Women live longer due to regular sex

Women who have regular sex are known to have longer telemores and the cells die out much later than expected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kerala government implements 'green protocol' for weddings

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run. (Representational Image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Team India avoids Vijay Mallya at Virat Kohli event

A BCCI source present at the at 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli confirmed that Team India skipper and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Vijay Mallya's presence. (Photo: AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley embarks on 4-day visit to Paris, to sign OECD tax pact

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Lalu's daughter Misa skips I-T summon notice, asked to appear on June 12

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)

Assam: Floods hit Kaziranga National Park, over 13000 people affected

Farmers harvest paddy in flood-hit Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuseday. (Photo: PTI)

Police did not fire on protesting farmers: MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh

Mandsaur violence: MP CM orders probe into firing on farmers

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham