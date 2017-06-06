Nation, Current Affairs

GST to help common man, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 6, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:21 am IST
He said that the creation of the one-nation, one-market and one-tax system would greatly benefit the common man.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials on Monday to keep maximum emphasis on cyber security in IT systems linked to the Goods and Services Tax  (GST) mechanism ahead of the proposed July 1 rollout of the new indirect tax regime.

The PM reviewed the GST preparedness, especially aspects related to IT, HR, training, sensitisation of officers, query handling and monitoring. He described the GST as a “turning point” in India’s economy and called it an “unprecedented” moment for the nation’s history.

The meeting was attended by finance minister Arun Jaitley and his top officials, those  from the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha. Meanwhile, a Twitter handle, @askGst_GOI, has been started to handle realtime queries.

