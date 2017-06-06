Delhi: 6-yr-old boy enters car accidentally, gets stuck; dies of burn injuries

New Delhi: A six-year-old boy allegedly died of suffocation and burn injuries after he got stuck inside a car for close to four hours in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh on Tuesday.

Police said the boy, Sonu, went missing around 11.30 am and was found from inside a Honda Accent car parked outside his home around 4 pm.

It is suspected the child entered the car accidentally and could not open it to come out, they added.

The owner unlocked the car around 4 pm when he found Sonu inside the car and informed the police.

Sonu was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

There were burn injuries on his body, which, the police said, appear to be caused due to the heat inside the car.

Milind Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said they are probing the matter from all angles.

The boy's parents are vendors who sell their mechandise on a cart.