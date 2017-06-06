Complaint against Paralympic gold winner Mariappan

Salem: In a sensational development, relatives of a youth, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Salem, have complained against three persons including the Paralympic gold medallist Mariappan and staged a 'dharna' demanding a proper enquiry into the death.

Police said on Monday that M Sathiskumar, 18, working as lorry cleaner skidded and rammed his motorbike into a parked car. The car, which happened to be recently bought by Marriappn, was damaged on the rear side.

But in a strange turn of events, his body was found in a bush near the railway track at Chinnapalayam near Vadakkampatti village on Monday. His parents suspecting foul play in the death alerted police.