Coimbatore: Son denied school seat; mom ends life

Coimbatore: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide after a private matriculation school in Pollachi allegedly refused to admit her son in sixth class.

Police said the tragedy occurred after Saratha, the mother of the boy, had submitted an application in a private matriculation school here for class six admission, hoping her son would get better education.

The father of the boy is a perfume seller, Abhilesh(35) of Chellamuthu Nagar , Pollachi.Saratha was depressed after her son was allegedly denied admission by that school and hung herself from a ceiling fan in her home on Sunday