BJP's aim to capture power in Kerala a day dream, says ruling CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP's aim to capture power in Kerala is just "day dreaming", the ruling CPI(M) said on Tuesday, adding 'Sangh parivar' had no role in the development of the state.

The CPI(M)'s statement comes days after the visit of BJP President Amit Shah to the southern state, wherein he exhorted party workers to strive hard to come to power and end the "alternate rule" of CPI(M)-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Taking a dig at BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah always return from Kerala by stating that BJP will come to power in the state. They (BJP) are day dreaming and making statements that they can come to power in Kerala by winning 15 per cent votes as they did in Gujarat by garnering 10 per cent votes", Balakrishnan said.

They should understand that the LDF rule had resulted in the growth of Kerala and Sanghparivar has no role in the state's development, he said.

Balakrishnan also compared the various development indices of Kerala with that of BJP-ruled states and said in the case of human development, Kerala was on the first place while Gujarat on the 12th and Rajasthan 17th.