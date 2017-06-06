Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's aim to capture power in Kerala a day dream, says ruling CPI(M)

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Balakrishnan also said that in case of human development, Kerala was on the first place while Gujarat on the 12th.
CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo: PTI)
 CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP's aim to capture power in Kerala is just "day dreaming", the ruling CPI(M) said on Tuesday, adding 'Sangh parivar' had no role in the development of the state.

The CPI(M)'s statement comes days after the visit of BJP President Amit Shah to the southern state, wherein he exhorted party workers to strive hard to come to power and end the "alternate rule" of CPI(M)-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Taking a dig at BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah always return from Kerala by stating that BJP will come to power in the state. They (BJP) are day dreaming and making statements that they can come to power in Kerala by winning 15 per cent votes as they did in Gujarat by garnering 10 per cent votes", Balakrishnan said.

They should understand that the LDF rule had resulted in the growth of Kerala and Sanghparivar has no role in the state's development, he said.

Balakrishnan also compared the various development indices of Kerala with that of BJP-ruled states and said in the case of human development, Kerala was on the first place while Gujarat on the 12th and Rajasthan 17th.

Tags: kerala, bjp, cpi(m), sagh parivar
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Related Stories

Hundreds of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists had gathered since last night in front of the Secretariat as part of a '24-hour siege' protest against the government headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala: Cong, BJP activists clash during protest against CPI(M) govt

Trouble started when the activists pelted stones at each other and tore flex boards.
25 May 2017 3:09 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Touching tale of a girl who changed her gender to marry the love of her life

Rajveer says he is confident with his identity now (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

He never got past primary school as a student, but is now dubbed "The Lord of the Books," in demand from schools across the country. (Photo: AFP)
 

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)
 

Women live longer due to regular sex

Women who have regular sex are known to have longer telemores and the cells die out much later than expected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kerala government implements 'green protocol' for weddings

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Food is matter of choice, I am myself non-vegetarian: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan Singh attacks Centre over 'GDP slump', blames demonetisation

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)

MK Stalin urges Sushma Swaraj to ensure interests of Indians in Qatar

DMK leader MK Stalin writes to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging her to ensure the interests of Indians living in Qatar. (Photo: DC/File)

Arun Jaitley embarks on 4-day visit to Paris, to sign OECD tax pact

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Lalu's daughter Misa skips I-T summon notice, asked to appear on June 12

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham