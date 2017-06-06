Nation, Current Affairs

Assam: Floods hit Kaziranga National Park, over 13000 people affected

Published Jun 6, 2017
Over 30 per cent areas of 858 sq km area of the park has already been inundated in the floodwater.
Farmers harvest paddy in flood-hit Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuseday. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: The first wave of flood has hit the Kaziranga National Park and over 13,000 people in Assam.

Disclosing that over 30 per cent areas of 858 sq km area of the park has already been inundated in the floodwater, the park authorities said that almost all the low-lying areas of the park are under water and animals have started moving towards the hills of Karbi Anglong district.

Pointing out that park authorities have strengthened security as poachers take advantage of the flood to kill animals, particularly one-horned rhinos, park authorities said that they could not complete the construction of 33 highlands meant to provide shelter to animals during the floods.

Informing that artificial highlands were constructed to provide additional support to wildlife of the park to escape deluge, park authorities said that they have deployed additional 100 forest guards to take care of animals during the flood.

Meanwhile, incident of landslides in North Cachar Hills in the hilly Dima Hasao district have snapped the rail link to Barak Valley. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had to cancel a passenger train to Silchar from Lumding on Saturday after the incident of landslides.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level in Nimatighat, prompting officials to suspend ferry services to the island district of Majuli from Jorhat.

Assam Disaster Management Authority officials said the first wave of floods have affected 28 villages in Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Biswanath districts.

The Assam government has already instructed the officials in flood-prone districts to arrange relief and rescue materials to handle the emergency situations.

The Army, along with the civil administration, is also carrying out a joint exercise at various places to train locals to rescue the marooned people from flood prone areas.

