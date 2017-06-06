Nation, Current Affairs

2 youth thrashed for stealing wedding chairs in Bihar; JD (U) condemns incident

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
The victims both in their early 20s, were hanged upside down on a tree and beaten badly by strongmen in the village.
Echoing similar opinion, another JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon and justice will prevail. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Echoing similar opinion, another JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon and justice will prevail. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Patna: Condemning the incident in Bihar's Kaimur district where two youths were tied with ropes, hung upside down and given a sound thrashing on a mere suspicion that they had stolen five plastic chairs hired for a wedding ceremony at the village, the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday said that the guilty will be brought to book.

Asserting that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule the wrong will not flourish, JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh dubbed the incident as 'morally incorrect'.

"It is a very saddening incident. Such a huge punishment for a small crime is not morally incorrect. Our government will punish the miscreants. We will never let go anyone who challenges law of the land. Our govt is very active and justice will be done. The guilty will be prosecuted. We will not overlook offenders," Singh told ANI.

Echoing similar opinion, another JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon and justice will prevail.

"The incident is condemnable. Nitish Kumar is our CM, and we under his leadership will not let wrong prevail. The entire incident will be investigated. The incident is condemnable. Law will take its course and the offenders will be nabbed as soon as possible," said Rajak.

In a Sonbarsa village of Kaimur district in western Bihar, two youth were beaten blue and black on charges of stealing five chairs from a wedding last week.

The victims--Raj Kumar Bind and Birbal Bind, both in their early 20s, were hanged upside down on a tree and beaten badly by strongmen in the village.

According to reports, there was wedding ceremony in the house of Mahangu Bind, a strongman in the village.

Soon after his daughter was married and the baarat returned, he found that of the several items he had hired from a tent house for the wedding, five chairs were missing.

Mahangu suspected that Raj Kumar and Birbal were responsible for the alleged theft and called them to his house and hanged them upside down on a tree and thrashed them.

The victims were released only after they paid Rs. 3,000 as compensation for the chairs that had gone missing.

However, an FIR in connection with the barbaric incident was registered at the Nuaon Police Station only on Sunday.

Tags: jd (u), nitish kumar, bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag sends 2-line application to be India coach post ICC Champions Trophy?

Virender Sehwag has recently played a role of a mentor for the Indian Premier Leagus side Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amazon working on Ice smartphones after disastrous Fire phones

This is a major departure from the Android tablets that Amazon sells without Google apps on them.
 

Kerala man has two hearts beating at the same time after complex surgery

The 45-year-old whose heart had issues earlier did not have enough lung pressure to conduct the transplant through the traditional method without heart failure. (Photo: Facebook/Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital)
 

Scientists discover exoplanet 'hotter than most Stars'

The KELT-9 star is only 300 million years old, which is young in star time.
 

NRIs in US to adopt 500 Indian villages to develop them

An Indian village. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

This is why the heart can't heal itself

A component from the DGC pathway called Dystroglycan 1 directly binds to a part of the Hippo pathway called Yap which inhibits the growth of cardiomyocytes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US' Paris decision shock for India but sure they will reconsider: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maran brothers appear in CBI court for illegal phone connections case

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: 6-yr-old boy enters car accidentally, gets stuck; dies of burn injuries

Representational image (Photo: File)

Qatar row: Jet Airways, IndiGo to ply flights to Doha as per schedule

Jet Airways, IndiGo flights to Doha plying as per schedule. (Photo:File)

Cattle battle: Another Meghalaya BJP leader quits party over sale ban

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham