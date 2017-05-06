Nation, Current Affairs

Rules on no-fly list vague, should specify ban period: experts

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Rules categorise misdemeanour on the part of a passenger into three levels and recommend a flying ban for 3 months to 2 years and more.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The duration of ban under government's draft rules on no-fly list should not be left to the discretion of the airlines, according to experts while an air passenger rights body has called the proposed regulation "vague" and "hurriedly prepared".

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) yesterday made public amendments to a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers and proposed a national-no fly list of such travellers.

The rules categorise misdemeanour on the part of a passenger into three levels and also recommend a flying ban for three months to two years and more.

"The different categories of unruly behaviour have not been properly defined. The language is very vague. If you say a physical gesture is a level one offence then the rules must clearly explain what constitutes an offensive gesture," said Sudhakar Reddy, founder and national president of Air Passengers' Association of India.

Industry experts say that the duration of the ban should be specified by the government and not left to the airline.

As per the proposed rules, airlines can impose a ban of "two or more years without limit" for life threatening behaviour.

"It appears that the ban duration would be left to the discretion of the airlines. Ideally the duration should be fixed by MoCA or DGCA and then followed uniformly by all airlines," said Amber Dubey, Partner and India head of aerospace and defence at global consultancy KPMG.

Dubey also said that the proposed law should ensure that unruly passengers are not able to obtain a stay order against the travel ban.

He also suggested that the government should specify the compensation a passenger should get if allegations against him are proved wrong. Dubey mooted installation of CCTV cameras in all flights for recording evidence.

APAI's Reddy also added that passengers should be mandatorily educated about what constitutes disruptive behaviour.

"Many people don't know whether they are making a mistake. Many are flying for the first time and are illiterate. These rules have been brought out hurriedly," Reddy added.

He, however, welcomed the redressal mechanism which allows passengers to approach the government's appeals committee to challenge the decision to ban them from flying.

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara welcomed the proposed rules and said that this was an "important step in ensuring safety and well-being of air travellers and is also in the interest of safe and seamless flight operations".

Budget carrier Indigo said they will "examine this further to understand the larger implications".

Global airlines' grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it was reviewing the draft policy and will be providing its feedback to the government.

IATA also urged India to ratify the Montreal Protocol 2014 "as soon as possible to enhance the deterrent against unruly and disruptive passenger incidents".

The Montreal Protocol revises Tokyo Convention 1969 and gives greater clarity to the definition of unruly behaviour.

There are also new provisions to deal with the recovery of significant costs arising from unruly behaviour.

The draft rules released by the ministry is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement, or a set of rules, on unruly and disruptive passengers.

These are being placed in the public domain for 30 days for comments and feedback from stakeholders following which the government will come out with final amendments by June 30.

Tags: no fly list, unruly passengers, civil aviation ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan bowlers will fire against India in Champions Trophy, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi pointed out that the Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had achieved success against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmiri wins 2016 Wisden-MCC Cricket 'Photograph of the Year' award

Every year MCC publishes a book titled Wisden Cricketer Almanack and this year will include Majeed's picture. (Photo: Facebook/SaqibMajeed)
 

Cassini finds 'the big empty' between Saturn and its rings

Cassini is expected to make a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet before making a death plunge into the gas giant in September.
 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army arrests 12-year-old boy from PoK along LoC in J&K

Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, who is the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier of Dunger Pel village in PoK, was found moving suspiciously near the LoC on the Indian side, Defence spokesman said. (Photo: PTI/File)

100 policemen worked round-the-clock to crack Nirbhaya gangrape case

Protesters, atop a police bus, hold national flag during a demonstration at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nirbhaya gangrape verdict: FIR not encyclopedia carrying all details, says SC

Journalists crowd around Asha Devi, mother of the victim of the fatal 2012 gangrape on a moving bus, after the Supreme Court verdict in the case. (Photo: AP)

Nirbhaya gangrape verdict: Applause and castration remarks heard in SC

Media outside the Supreme Court that confirmed death sentence for the four convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

200 students hospitalised after gas leak at Delhi school

The students were admitted to three hospitals. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham