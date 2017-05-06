Nation, Current Affairs

Presidential poll: We will act in tune with the interests of state, says TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 6, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Sources indicated that the BJP would seek the support of TRS for its Presidential candidate and TRS will agree.
TRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha A.P. Jitender Reddy
Hyderabad: The TRS has kept its options on supporting the Presidential candidate open. “We will act in tune with the interests of the state. Telangana interests are uppermost. We haven’t taken a decision on whom to support,” A.P. Jitender Reddy, TRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told this newspaper.

Mr Jitender Reddy said that the BJP-led NDA government hasn’t approached the TRS so far and the party will take a decision when it does. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24 and BJP is expected to name its nominee.

TRS has 11 Lok Sabha members, three Rajya Sabha members and 90 MLAs, besides a sizeable number MLCs, including some defectors.

Sources indicated that the BJP would seek the support of TRS for its Presidential candidate and TRS will agree, despite the ongoing “chilli war” between the two parties.

The President of India is elected by the representatives of the people through an electoral college, which consists of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the states, including the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Members of the Electoral College can vote according to their conscience and are not bound by party whip. The voting is also by secret ballot.

Though the Congress is trying to unite the Opposition, it has said that it is open to a consensus candidate if Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches it.

Asked about the State government’s plea to the Centre to allot the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad for construction of Secretariat, Mr Jitender Reddy said they are pursuing the matter.

Tags: ap jitender reddy, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

