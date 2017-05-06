Nation, Current Affairs

Modi has strong mandate, only he can resolve Kashmir unrest: CM Mufti

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
She also said that while her govt is trying to improve the situation in Kashmir, there are some forces that do not want it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can resolve the unrest in Kashmir as he has a strong mandate.

Mufti further claimed that the situation in the Valley is the result of pent-up anger due to the UPA government's failure to continue with the policy started by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

"I say today with authority... If anyone can find a solution to Jammu and Kashmir problem, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi... He has a strong mandate. Whatever decision he takes, the country will support him," Mufti, whose party, the Peoples Democratic Party or PDP, is running a coalition government with the BJP. Mufti was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a flyover in Jammu.

She gave credit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, for starting the "chapter of peace" in Jammu and Kashmir in 2002 and alleged that the UPA regime at the centre and the then-state government did not carry forward the process.

She also said that while her government is trying to improve the situation in Kashmir, there are some forces which do not want it.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to visit Lahore on December 25, 2015, and said that it was a sign of strength not weakness.

"He went to Lahore and met the PM of Pakistan. This is not a sign of weakness but an indication of strength and power," she said.

She also took a jibe at Modi's predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, saying he did not have the courage to visit Pakistan.

"Before him (PM Modi), a Prime Minister had also desired to go to Pakistan for over ten years. He wanted to see his home there... He also would have tried to end the confrontation between the two countries, but he had no courage to do that."

Tags: mehbooba mufti, narendra modi, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

