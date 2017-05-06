 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni scored 31 off 21 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant scored 148 runs batting first. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Dhoni's late strikes guide RPS to 148
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Leila Seth, first woman chief justice of state high court, dies

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
She was 86 and died of cardiac seizure on Friday night at her residence in Noida.
Justice (retd) Leila Seth, the first woman chief justice of a state high court in the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Justice (retd) Leila Seth, the first woman chief justice of a state high court in the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Justice (retd) Leila Seth, the first woman chief justice of a state high court in the country and mother of celebrated author Vikram Seth, has died.

She was 86 and passed away on Friday night at her residence in Noida.

"She died of cardiac seizure last night, at about 10:28 pm. My brother Vikram, sister and our other family members are here," her son Shantum Seth told PTI.

"About three weeks ago, she had fallen down and fractured her hip. She had undergone a surgery at Apollo Hospital and was discharged a week ago. We called the PCR, the ambulance but it was too late," he said.

Seth, who broke many a glass ceiling in the legal field, was the first woman to have topped the London Bar exam, first woman judge of the Delhi High Court and also the first woman chief justice of a state high court (Himachal Pradesh).

Seth was also one of the three members of the Justice Verma Committee which was constituted in 2012 to recommend amendments to the Criminal Law so as to provide for quicker trial and enhanced punishment for criminals accused of committing sexual assault against women, post the gruesome December 16 gangrape in Delhi.

The eminent jurist, the mother of "A Suitable Boy" writer, was herself an author and her autobiography 'On Balance' was a bestseller.

Seth had also authored 'Talking of Justice: People's Rights in Modern India', published in 2014, which talked of several critical issues that she had engaged with in a legal career spanning over 50 years.

Tags: leila seth, woman chief justice, death, vikram seth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

High court rules in favour of Jimmy’s Veerey Ki Wedding over Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Jimmy Shergill.
 

Twitter loses it after photo of girl with really 'long' hand goes viral

The photo has over 5,300 retweets and liked by almost 20,000 people after it was posted by her sister on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Dhoni's late strikes guide RPS to 148

MS Dhoni scored 31 off 21 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant scored 148 runs batting first. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt issues order to reinstate Senkumar as Director General of Police

T P Senkumar (Photo: PTI)

14 women take ill after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Goa: Woman gets 7-yr jail term for pushing minor daughter into prostitution

The Goa Children's Court has sentenced a woman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for pushing her minor daughter into prostitution 13 years ago. (Photo: File/Representational)

Make strict guidelines for airline crew too: Ravindra Gaikwad

Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned by domestic airlines following a run-in with Air India staff, on Saturday said strict guidelines should be laid down for airline crew as well on how to treat passengers. (Photo: PTI/File)

40 bank branches in Kashmir halt cash transactions as militant attacks feared

(Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham