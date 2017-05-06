 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes struck thrice to push Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: 6-down Sunrisers stare at defeat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

RJD chief Lalu took orders from jailed gangster Shahabuddin, claims report

PTI/ANI
Published May 6, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Bihar BJP President demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation, saying the criminal-govt nexus in Bihar has been exposed.
Jailed mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photos: PTI)
 Jailed mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photos: PTI)

Patna: President of the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate an investigation against coalition partner Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Modi's demand came after an English news channel aired an audio clip of Lalu having a conversation with jailed mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin.

"This tape shows that this is not their first conversation. They used to be in touch through phone. This tape reflects how Shahabuddin has been running a parallel government through jail. This tape further shows how Lalu Prasad is dependent on Shahbuddin and how Nitish Kumar is dependent on Lalu," Modi said.

"This tape further established that how Shahabuddin, from jail, is giving directions to Lalu Prasad and how the government is running," he added.

Modi said the BJP would seek an appointment from Governor Ram Nath Kovind and ask him to direct the Director General of Police to initiate an investigation against Lalu Yadav.

"It is an Agni Pariksha for Nitish Kumar. It is to be seen whether he would take a stand and act on this matter or not," he added.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the RJD chief of breaking law by "shamelessly" hobnobbing with a man convicted of murder and accused in over 30 serious cases, saying the development was text book case of constitutional impropriety.

Ravi Shankar said, "We would like to ask you (Nitish), are you going to start and institute criminal proceedings against Lalu Prasad."

RJD functionary Jagdanand Singh said, "I have no idea because I have not seen the tape. I have come here for other work. You should ask the owner of the Tihar Jail if such a thing took place," he said, adding that "the party will never expel Shahabuddin from the party."

"Shahabuddin is part of the party and it is not hidden," he added.

Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai demanded Kumar's resignation, saying the report has exposed the criminal-government nexus in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumarji, a crime has been committed. Are you going to launch criminal proceedings against your ally Lalu Prasad?" he asked at a press conference.

The channel earlier had played a recorded conversation which it claimed took place between Lalu Prasad and Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, lalu prasad yadav, audio tape
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Lifestyle Gallery

The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom’s contraceptive device and the Internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lodge FIRs against vigilantes taking law into their hands: UP DGP to officials

Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

In attempt to end VIP culture, AP govt bans use of blue beacon

The ban comes after the Centre prohibited the use of red beacon by VIPs with effect from May 1. (Photo: File)

Kerala govt issues order to reinstate Senkumar as Director General of Police

T P Senkumar (Photo: PTI)

Leila Seth, first woman chief justice of state high court, dies

Justice (retd) Leila Seth, the first woman chief justice of a state high court in the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

14 women take ill after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham