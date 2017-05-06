110 students hospitalised after gas leak at Delhi school

Police and CATS ambulances have reached the location. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: As many as 110 students were admitted to a hospital today after they fell ill due to gas leakage from a depot in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The depot is located near a school in Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

A call was received around 7:35 AM about the gas leakage and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services, adding that the source of leakage was not clear.

The Vice Principal told ANI, "Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak."

Police said that the students have been admitted to the hospital without giving further details.