Nation, Current Affairs

110 students hospitalised after gas leak at Delhi school

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 6, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 10:09 am IST
The Vice Principal said that some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak.
Police and CATS ambulances have reached the location. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Police and CATS ambulances have reached the location. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: As many as 110 students were admitted to a hospital today after they fell ill due to gas leakage from a depot in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The depot is located near a school in Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

A call was received around 7:35 AM about the gas leakage and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services, adding that the source of leakage was not clear.

The Vice Principal told ANI, "Some students complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak."

Police said that the students have been admitted to the hospital without giving further details.

Tags: gas leak, delhi school, students hospitalised
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
 

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers to desilt Tungabhadra dam, claim Karnataka’s share of water

According to him, around 37 tmcft of silt has accumulated over the years in the dam, thus reducing its storage capacity, causing shortage of water for irrigation in the Tungabhadra command area.

Karnataka: ‘Kambala’ set to make a comeback

CM Siddaramaiah at the mango and jackfruit mela at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo:KPN )

Muthamma’s naked rage shakes Karnataka government

Tribal leader Muthamma climbs a tree in support of her demands at Diddalli in Kodagu on Thursday

Telangana: Special drive for women’s pension

Announcing the scheme in the Assembly last month, Chief Minister K. Chandreasekhar Rao said it would be comparatively difficult to identify beneficiaries in GHMC limits than in rural areas.

Hyderabad: K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay Brahmin sadan stone

The CM has allotted RS 100 crore in Budget 2017-18 for Brahmins.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham