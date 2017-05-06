Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Sanitary workers found attending patients at hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 6, 2017, 4:30 am IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 7:38 am IST
The hospital has stopped seeking the help of these sanitary workers since Friday.
Representational image
 Representational image

Chennai: Chengalpet Government Hospital is back in the news, and for all the wrong reasons. Reports of sanitary workers providing first aid to patients coming to the government facility have evoked strong protests and condemnation from the general public.

Despite allegedly having sufficient doctors and staff nurses, the hospital has been found to be seeking the assistance of sanitary workers in the hospital to provide treatment to the patients. “I had brought a relative to the hospital for treatment and was shocked on seeing sanitary workers administering injections and IV to the patients,” said Ramesh, a resident of Chengalpet.  

Stating that there were no first aid workers or nurses available to provide treatment to those coming with illnesses, he said that the sanitary workers who do not know what medicines to give do so anyway. “They administer medication, injections and glucose without checking the expiry date, which is very dangerous. Also, injecting patients with no prior experience of the same can result in problems in the future,” he added.

Following reports on local television channels on the same, the hospital has stopped seeking the help of these sanitary workers since Friday. Dean of the Hospital Dr Gunasekaran denied the allegations, saying, “We have an approximate number of 170 doctors and 140 staff nurses. The doctors are available at all hours and will definitely not seek the help of a basic worker.”

It is alleged that such cases are seen in a few other govt hospitals as well, while it is extensive at the Chengalpet Govt Hospital. “Patients who generally come to this hospital are from Below Poverty Line backgrounds. They fail to understand the seriousness of such an issue,” said a health activist.

Tags: government hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's comments on her Raabta look

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
 

I am not dressing for you, my love: Deepika Padukone shots back at critics

Deepika Padukone
 

German airport’s prayer booth lets travellers choose from 65 languages

An airport spokeswoman the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, is free of charge.
 

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

Video: Two adult giraffes fight ferociously for female attention

The two giraffes in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park in South Africa fight fiercely in the jungle to stamp their dominance and the leader in the area. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya blessed with a baby girl

DQ married Amal Sufiya in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers to desilt Tungabhadra dam, claim Karnataka’s share of water

According to him, around 37 tmcft of silt has accumulated over the years in the dam, thus reducing its storage capacity, causing shortage of water for irrigation in the Tungabhadra command area.

Karnataka: ‘Kambala’ set to make a comeback

CM Siddaramaiah at the mango and jackfruit mela at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo:KPN )

Muthamma’s naked rage shakes Karnataka government

Tribal leader Muthamma climbs a tree in support of her demands at Diddalli in Kodagu on Thursday

Telangana: Special drive for women’s pension

Announcing the scheme in the Assembly last month, Chief Minister K. Chandreasekhar Rao said it would be comparatively difficult to identify beneficiaries in GHMC limits than in rural areas.

Hyderabad: K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay Brahmin sadan stone

The CM has allotted RS 100 crore in Budget 2017-18 for Brahmins.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham