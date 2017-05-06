Senkumar takes charge as Kerala DGP after 11-month-long battle with govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IPS officer TP Senkumar on Saturday took charge as DGP (Law and Order), after a successful 11-month-long legal battle in the Supreme Court against the LDF government that had removed him from the post.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday signed the order reinstating the senior IPS officer as Kerala DGP, hours after the apex court dismissed the state's clarification petition on its April 29 order directing his immediate reinstatement. The government was also ordered to pay cost of Rs 25,000.

The formal order on reinstatement was issued only on Saturday. Senkumar had also filed a contempt petition against the government, which has been posted to May 9.

The 1983-batch IPS officer took charge as DGP on Saturday evening from incumbent DGP Loknath Behara, who has been posted as DGP (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau).

Behara and other senior officers were present at the Police headquarters when Senkumar took charge after a nearly 11-month-long battle with the government following his unceremonious removal within days of the Pinarayi Vijayan government coming to power in May last year.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Senkumar said he was not for any confrontation with the state government and did not feel that the state would create any impediments for his functioning.

He refused to be drawn into any issues relating to his legal battle and the contempt petition, saying those were matters before the apex court.

"Let us not talk of the legal issues before the Supreme Court. I should not comment on it", he said.

Senkumar said that as DGP, his effort would be to do his best for the state.

"The state DGP functions under the government and my priority will be to do good for the people," he said, adding his focus will be on women's safety and bringing down accidental deaths.

He said he had spoken to the chief minister before taking charge and would be meeting him as early as possible after seeking his convenience.

Appointed by the previous Congress-led UDF government on May 31, 2015, Senkumar was removed by the LDF government on May 30 last year and appointed as Director General of the Institute of Management in Government, an apex training institute of the Kerala government.

He challenged his removal before the Kerala High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal, where his pleas were dismissed, before he moved the apex court.

Senkumar, who has functioned as KSRTC Managing Director and Transport Commissioner, will retire on June 30 this year.