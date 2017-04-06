Nation, Current Affairs

Tragedies happen when govt allows lynch mobs to rule: Rahul on cow vigilantes

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2017, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Rajasthan government over the death of a man after a "brutal and senseless attack" by cow vigilantes in Alwar, terming it a "shocking breakdown of law and order".

"When government abdicates its responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion happen. Shocking breakdown of law&order in Alwar," he said in a tweet.

He also hoped the government would take stern action against those responsible.

"We expect Government to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal and senseless attack...All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality," he said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi tweet

55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

The incident took place on Saturday when 16 people were allegedly transporting bovine animals from Jaipur to Haryana. The police yesterday arrested three persons in connection with the case.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cow vigilantes, rajasthan government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from international cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq has been under pressure since Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series in New Zealand and Australia late last year to step down. (Photo: AP)
 

'Kamal does not have money': Rajini at Chandrahasan memorial meet

However, their friendship and personal equation never took a beating.
 

West Indies will be Misbah-ul-Haq's last tour: PCB chief

Misbah-ul-Haq in recent interviews made it clear that he had made up his mind but his wife and children still wanted him to carry on playing for Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi drops Leander Paes for tie against Uzbekistan

Leander Paes had even started his training with an eye on being selected in the team's playing four. (Photo: PTI)
 

If Yuvraj Singh continues his form, Sunrisers Hyderabad can win IPL 10: David Warner

"That's the way that we know he can play and that's the way that we want him to keep playing," said David Warner while praising Yuvraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Golmaal Again team's masti on the sets will you leave you in splits

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hartal in Kerala, Malappuram constituency exempted

Police removes Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)

Yogi govt's decision of loan waiver an eyewash, say some UP farmers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, Yechury meet in Parliament, discuss tactics on amendments to GST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, (Photo: File)

No secret pact between Modi, Tata Motors; Cong claims false: Shah panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Farmers oppose trade pact

For two days early this week, farmers' representatives from the south Indian states met in Bengaluru (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham