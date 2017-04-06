Shiv Sena MP charges at Aviation Minister in LS, Rajnath intervenes

New Delhi: Shocking scenes unfolded in Parliament on Thursday as Shiv Sena MP and former Union Minister Anant Geete charged at Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, for refusing to intervene and end the flying ban on Ravindra Gaikwad.

According to a report in NDTV, Geete shouted, “No flight will take off from Mumbai” while charging at Raju.

Ministers, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, attempted to shield Raju as Geete seemed to come at him.

The situation went out of hand after Ravindra Gaikwad’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which he agreed to apologise in Parliament but not to the Air India official whom he had assaulted.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House after Geete’s act, but Shiv Sena MPs then surrounded the Aviation Minister, said ANI.

The situation was defused when BJP leader SS Ahluwalia took Raju to his chamber, and Rajnath Singh reasoned with Geete, said reports.

Osmanabad Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was last month barred from flying by Air India and private airlines after he slapped an Air India official 25 times with his footwear.