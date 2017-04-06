Nation, Current Affairs

Hindus will witness decline in births between 2055-2060: Pew research

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Beyond 2015, Christian and Muslim mothers are expected to give birth to increasing numbers of babies through 2060.
Representational image
 Representational image

Washington: Hindus will witness a "dramatic" drop-off in births between 2055 and 2060 due to declining fertility in India, which is home to 94 per cent of the community's global population, according to a new Pew research.

The Pew Research Centre study also said that the number of babies born to Muslim women is expected to overtake those born to Christians world-wide within two decades, making Islam the world's largest religion by 2075.

Beyond 2015, Christian and Muslim mothers are expected to give birth to increasing numbers of babies through 2060.

But Muslim births are projected to rise at a faster rate - so much so that by 2035 the number of babies born to Muslim mothers will narrowly surpass the number born to Christian mothers. Between 2055 and 2060, the birth gap between the two groups is expected to approach 6 million (232 million births among Muslims vs. 226 million births among Christians).

By contrast, the total number of births is projected to decline steadily between 2015 and 2060 for all other major religious groups, said the study, which was released yesterday.

"The drop-off in births will be especially dramatic for Hindus - who are expected to see 33 million fewer births between 2055 and 2060 than between 2010 and 2015 - due in large part to declining fertility in India, which is home to 94 per cent of the global Hindu population as of 2015," according to the study titled 'The Changing Global Religious Landscape'.

Between 2010 and 2015, an estimated 68 million babies were born to unaffiliated mothers, compared with 109 million to Hindu mothers.

Islam is already the world's fastest-growing religion, according to the study, with the Muslim population increasing by more than 150 million people between 2010 and 2015.

Between 2015 and 2060, the global Muslim population is expected to grow by 70 per cent, while Christianity is projected to grow by 34 per cent -- at which point, the two religions will have similar numbers, the report said.

That baby boom will largely be driven by regional trends in age and fertility, according to Alan Cooperman, director of religion research at Pew. "It's really a geographic story," he was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

From 2010 to 2015, Christian women gave birth to 223 million babies, about 10 million more than were born to Muslim women.

But the Pew report predict a reversal of that pattern by 2060, when Muslim mothers are projected to give birth to 232 million babies, about six million more than their Christian counterparts.

Some 62 per cent of Muslims live in the Asia-Pacific region with large populations in Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Turkey, Pew researchers said.

The report's findings are drawn from the same projections behind a 2015 Pew report that found that the world's Muslim population will match its Christian population by 2070 and surpass it in the decades that follow.

Both rely on data collected over several years from more than 2,500 global censuses. The projections take into account trends in mortality, fertility, age, migration and religious switching.

Tags: hindus, muslims, christians, hindu population

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Tendulkar has her big fangirl moment with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Man accidentally texts details of penis size to complete stranger

He was discussing his penis size (Photo: imgur)
 

Women can orgasm in their sleep and there's a technique for that

Fantasizing before you sleep holds the key (Photo: Instagram)
 

India rise to 101 in FIFA rankings, best-ever in two decades

India have jumped 31 places from its last rank of 132nd in the previous month. (Photo: AIFF)
 

Photographers hurt my ego when they pushed me aside to click Aamir: Vidya

The film is slated to release on April 14.
 

Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from international cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq has been under pressure since Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series in New Zealand and Australia late last year to step down. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala launches free legal aid in triple talaq cases

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

No place in India today for those who disagree with Modi, RSS: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Govt tampering with history, legacy of freedom movement: Congress in RS

Congress MP Anand Sharma speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Tragedies happen when govt allows lynch mobs to rule: Rahul on cow vigilantes

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Hartal in Kerala, Malappuram constituency exempted

Police removes Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham