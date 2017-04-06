Nation, Current Affairs

Choice of food, trade is right to life: Allahabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 6, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 1:49 am IST
UP’s meat industry is worth Rs 15,000 crore and employs 15 lakh people.
Allahabad High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Allahabad High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has given the Yogi Adityanath government in UP 10 days to draw up a plan so that its crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses does not deprive people of their choice of food or livelihood. The court’s Lucknow bench said on Monday that choice of food and trade in foodstuff are a part of right to life, an observation that comes amid closure of most of UP’s meat shops and non-vegetarian food joints to protest alleged harassment by officials.

UP’s meat industry is worth Rs 15,000 crore and employs 15 lakh people. The court, while responding to a petition filed by a meat seller, said that various food habits had flourished in UP, the country’s biggest meat producer, and these were an essential part of the state’s secular culture. The petitioner has sought directions for the government to renew his meat shop licence because the delay was preventing him from carrying out his trade. Many establishments have alleged that they were shut despite their applications for licence renewal pending with the government.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Sanjay Harkauli said, “An immediate check on unlawful activity should be on simultaneous with facilitating the lawful activities, particularly those relating to food, food habits and vending that are undisputedly connected with the right to life and livelihood.”

The court noted that food that is integral to health cannot be treated as a wrong choice, and that it was the duty of the state to ensure supply of healthy foodstuff.

UP tells HC: No plan to ban meat consumption
Government counsel Dheeraj Srivastava said that a meeting would be convened shortly under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to decide on the issue of illegal slaughterhouses.

UP has 38 legal slaughterhouses, which mostly export meat. There are about 10,000 illegal slaughterhouses (small and big) across UP that cater to domestic demand for goat and buffalo meat.

The government told the court that there was no plan to ban consumption of meat or to close all slaughterhouses. The intention was to ban illegal ones and regulate their functioning in keeping with a Supreme Court order, it said.

The court clubbed with the current plea all petitions filed before the Lucknow bench against the crackdown. The case will now be heard on April 13.

A day after he was sworn in, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a clampdown on unauthorised slaughterhouses in the state. The decision forced closure of several food joints, and meat traders went on strike to protest alleged harassment by officials. Though the strike was partially called off on Sunday, non-vegetarian joints in most parts of the state have remained closed demanding that the issue be resolved.

Tags: allahabad high court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)
 

Muslim gets into Stanford University, wrote ‘BlackLivesMatter’ 100 times in essay

The 18-year-old Bangladeshi-American Muslim said as an ally of the black community, he felt it was his duty to make a statement and speak up against the injustices he witnesses. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chinese engineer marries self-made robot after failing to find bride

The robot, which he named Yingying, can identify Chinese characters and images and even say a few simple words. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China, India in war of words over Dalai Lama's Arunachal Pradesh visit

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gives teachings to devotees at the Buddha Park in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Food delivery using personal bikes illegal

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has said that the use of personal two-wheelers to deliver a range of goods and services, from shops, restaurants, pizza parlours to courier services, banks etc, is illegal

Allow us to randomly pick EVMs used in polls: AAP to EC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Cow protectionism was spirit behind freedom movement: BJP minister

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jishnu Pranoy death: Parents dragged, arrested by Kerala cops for staging fast

Jishnu’s mother Mahija
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham