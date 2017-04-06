Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah plans to replicate Uttar Pradesh success mantra in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Sources say that Amit Shah obtained caste details in all Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.
BJP national president Amit Shah
 BJP national president Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BJP national president Amit Shah plans to replicate Uttar Pradesh’s success mantra in TS. BJP sources say a multipronged caste-card, booth-level strategy, development mantra will be put into operation in TS to win both the Assembly (119 seats) and Lok Sabha (17 seats) in 2019. Amit Shah’s brainchild, the “Panna Pramukh” system that proved to be successful in UP, will be the key strategy in TS too.

As per the “Panna pramukh” strategy, a member of the booth committee is given a page (panna) of voters list numbering about 80 voters (two sides on one sheet) to focus and woo them to vote for the BJP. Amit Shah plans to have 10-member booth committees. A booth committee will comprise a president, two vice-presidents, two secretaries, one general secretary and four members.  

Each polling booth will have about 800 to 1,200 voters. There are about 32,000 polling booths in the state and BJP plans to focus on at least 20,000. Sources say that Amit Shah obtained caste details in all Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in TS, including SCs, STs, BCs Reddys, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs and other minorities, BCs including Gouds, Yadavs, Munnurukapu, Brahmins, Veerashaiva Lingayats, Kurmas, Mudiraj and others. Tickets will be based on the dominant caste.

Besides Amit Shah, at least 10 Union ministers and  national leaders have been roped in to interact with party leaders and workers in various districts. “Though casteism isn’t that strong in TS like in UP, BJP plans to woo all castes and give tickets in respective constituencies based on the dominant caste,” said a senior BJP leader. BJP now has five MLAs and one MP.  

Tags: amit shah, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

BJP Party chief Amit Shah

Telangana: Amit Shah to chalk out BJP march

TS BJP will identify burning public issues in TS that would be taken up for agitations in respective areas, including Hyderabad.
31 Mar 2017 12:38 AM
K. Laxman

Narendra Modi wave to help BJP rule Telangana, says K Laxman

He said that the party will also focus on the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
04 Apr 2017 12:49 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)
 

Muslim gets into Stanford University, wrote ‘BlackLivesMatter’ 100 times in essay

The 18-year-old Bangladeshi-American Muslim said as an ally of the black community, he felt it was his duty to make a statement and speak up against the injustices he witnesses. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chinese engineer marries self-made robot after failing to find bride

The robot, which he named Yingying, can identify Chinese characters and images and even say a few simple words. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IITs, NITs look to drop weak courses

The vacancies were more in NITs than in IITs, but the HRD ministry has decided to take a relook at engineering courses in these tech institutes, rated the best for engineering education in the country.

Andhra Pradesh dumps 50 good cars at Secretariat for new one

Some of the cars abandoned by AP government officials who moved to Amaravati, at the Secretariat. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy)

Telangana: BS-IV bikes trickle in as price hike affects sales

An employee of a city showroom inspects newly arrived BS-IV two-wheelers after they were unloaded from a truck in the city on Wednesday. (photo: DC)

China, India in war of words over Dalai Lama's Arunachal Pradesh visit

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gives teachings to devotees at the Buddha Park in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Food delivery using personal bikes illegal

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has said that the use of personal two-wheelers to deliver a range of goods and services, from shops, restaurants, pizza parlours to courier services, banks etc, is illegal
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham