Nation, Current Affairs

Advani, Joshi to face trial for Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 6, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 1:26 pm IST
The apex court also said that the trial can take place at Lucknow and had to be completed within 2 years.
Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (Photo: File)
 Senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and other accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case would face conspiracy charges.

According to NDTV, the apex court also said that the trial can take place at Lucknow and had to be completed within 2 years.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier on Thursday told the Supreme Court that conspiracy charges against Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case must be revived.

The lawyer appearing for CBI said that 195 witnesses had already been examined in the Lucknow trial court, and 300 more were to be examined.

The CBI further said that in Rai Bareilly court, 57 witnesses had already been examined and 100 or more are likely to be examined.

The CBI submitted that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC had upheld the lower court’s order in the case, and that criminal conspiracy charges were dropped against 21 accused, including several BJP leaders only on technical grounds.

The apex court had last month said that it would determine on April 6 whether conspiracy charges could be framed against Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 13 other BJP and VHP leaders.

Tags: supreme court, babri demolition, lk advani, murli manohar joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)

Charges against Advani, 13 others in Babri case must be revived: CBI to SC

CBI lawyer said that 195 witnesses had already been examined in Lucknow trial court, and 300 more were to be examined.
06 Apr 2017 12:04 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Kamal does not have money': Rajini at Chandrahasan memorial meet

However, their friendship and personal equation never took a beating.
 

West Indies will be Misbah-ul-Haq's last tour: PCB chief

Misbah-ul-Haq in recent interviews made it clear that he had made up his mind but his wife and children still wanted him to carry on playing for Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi drops Leander Paes for tie against Uzbekistan

Leander Paes had even started his training with an eye on being selected in the team's playing four. (Photo: PTI)
 

If Yuvraj Singh continues his form, Sunrisers Hyderabad can win IPL 10: David Warner

"That's the way that we know he can play and that's the way that we want him to keep playing," said David Warner while praising Yuvraj Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Golmaal Again team's masti on the sets will you leave you in splits

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
 

Xiaomi beats Samsung, Apple as India’s most preferred upgrade: Report

Network speed and Processor speed outpace camera, screen size and resolution as purchase drivers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hartal in Kerala, Malappuram constituency exempted

Police removes Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)

Yogi govt's decision of loan waiver an eyewash, say some UP farmers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul, Yechury meet in Parliament, discuss tactics on amendments to GST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, (Photo: File)

No secret pact between Modi, Tata Motors; Cong claims false: Shah panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Farmers oppose trade pact

For two days early this week, farmers' representatives from the south Indian states met in Bengaluru (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham